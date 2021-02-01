$26 Million class action lawsuit against Rogers - "Eight Million Dollars Still Sitting in the Bank"

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a judgment by the Quebec Superior Court on December 5, 2014, Rogers Wireless Communications was ordered to reimburse its former customers for the Early Termination Fee (ETF) of contracts paid between February 2008 and June 2013, which were found to be abusive.

Since the judgment, it was ordered that the population be informed of the existence of a distribution plan aimed at paying the former subscribers' compensation. To date, some 80,000 people still have not claimed their reimbursement. As ordered, Rogers made the sums required by the judgment available to the members of the class action lawsuit. These sums are administered by Collectiva.

A media campaign will be launched today to contact members of the Group and invite them to claim their compensation. In addition, some 20,000 secure SMS messages will be sent to mobile phone numbers that are still active and already have been linked to a Rogers account for which an ETF was paid before 2013.

Compensation amounts are of $42.70, $102.86 and $327.91, depending on the type of service purchased, and will be paid securely by Interac transfer (email) or by cheque (mail).

To receive compensation, no documents are required but you must meet three (3) conditions:

You entered into a wireless phone contract with Rogers Wireless Communications between January 1, 2007 and June 30, 2010 . You ended (terminated) the contract before the end of its term. You paid the Early Termination Fee (between February 21, 2008 and June 30, 2013 ).

All persons concerned are invited to visit www.monbras.ca before May 31, 2021 to verify their eligibility and, if applicable, choose how they wish to receive their reimbursement.

All unclaimed compensation will be distributed to third parties, in accordance with the law.

If you have any questions, members are encouraged to contact the Collectiva Claims Administrator at [email protected] or the Plaintiffs' attorneys at www.bga-law.com/frrogers.

SOURCE IMÉDIA

For further information: Jennifer Audy, Senior Consulting Director, [email protected], (418) 527-6260 #103; Cléa Goffoz, Project Manager, [email protected], (418) 527-6260 #128

Related Links

firmecreative.com

