$250K Awarded in Scholarships at the 8th Annual Joseph Chung Scholarship Award Ceremony

"It had been our wish for Joseph to receive proper education and become a Christian leader, but it seemed unlikely due to his conditions," says Dr. Chung. "Now, we realize that our dream can be fulfilled through other bright minds."

This year's scholarship award recipients were chosen through proven demonstrations of hard work, dedication, and their growing commitment to give back to their communities.

"It makes me extremely happy to know that these students are serving the communities they love, because of the support they have received from the Joseph Chung scholarship," says Dr. Chung.

The Joseph Chung Scholarship Foundation has awarded over 500 students to date and continues to help students wishing to pursue post-secondary training.

About Primacorp Ventures

Established in 1995, Primacorp Ventures changes lives through education, service, and care. As the largest independent provider of post-secondary education, Primacorp Ventures invests in and manages businesses across a broad spectrum including online and distance education programs, real estate and acquisition development, private seniors' living facilities, and philanthropic organizations. For more information, visit www.primacorpventures.com.

