[24]7.ai's Video Chat Feature Enables Patelco to Lead the Way in Personalized Digital Banking

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- [24]7.ai, a global CX leader, has partnered with Patelco, a leading California credit union, to revolutionize digital banking experiences with the deployment of its next-generation Video Chat feature. This strategic rollout seamlessly blends convenience with real-time human support and marks a pivotal shift in how banks and credit unions serve their members.

Through this collaboration, Patelco is bringing high-touch service directly into their members' homes and devices. Whether opening an account, resolving a complex issue, or getting financial advice, Patelco members can now instantly connect with virtual agents face-to-face through a seamless, browser-based video experience—no downloads, no delays, just instant access to personalized support.

"This is not just an enhancement to our customer support; this is a paradigm shift in how we build trust, deliver value, and meet our members where they are. [24]7.ai has been an ideal partner in our journey, and with the launch of their cutting-edge video chat feature, we're sure to drive stronger member relationships, higher resolution rates, and greater operational efficiency," said Venky Annadurai, VP, Development & Engg., Patelco

Revolutionizing the Digital Banking Experience

The new Video Chat feature—rolled out to Patelco's members and communities with 16 Virtual agents—is redefining modern banking experiences. Members can now initiate or schedule video calls as needed, supported by powerful, intuitive tools including microphone/camera controls and screen sharing. Virtual agents can seamlessly collaborate with specialists during the video call to address complex issues, accelerating resolution times and ensuring greater accuracy. In the future, every session will be recorded, supporting quality assurance efforts and enabling effective training and continuous optimization.

"Patelco's visionary approach to digital banking has made them a phenomenal partner, and we're thrilled to see how they're leveraging our platform to transform member engagement. This partnership is proving that when innovation meets the right technology, the result is a smarter, more secure, and deeply connected member experience, and this is setting a new standard in the credit union space," said Jeetu Narayan, General Manager, Products & Cloud Business, [24]7.ai

A Holistic Transformation in Member Engagement

This latest launch builds on Patelco's long-standing partnership with [24]7.ai, which has already modernized multiple touchpoints across the member journey. From AI-powered chatbots that deliver instant, accurate answers, to secure messaging over Apple Messages for Business and SMS, and multimodal authentication tools, Patelco is meeting modern customer demands at scale. As [24]7.ai continues to lead the CX evolution, this collaboration represents a key milestone in Patelco's journey and sets a new benchmark for digital-first, human-centric experiences in the BFSI sector.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is a global leader of Customer Experience (CX) solutions and services and a trusted partner to the world's leading brands for over two decades. For over 24 years, we have been at the forefront of CX innovation, delivering significant business improvements to the world's best brands. With CX Solutions and Services, which blend our deep operational expertise, omnichannel support, and award-winning AI-powered products – we deliver consistent, proactive, and hyper-personalized experiences for customers of top global brands. We employ a 15,000+ strong global workforce across 18 locations and 11 countries. For more information, visit https://www.247.ai.

About Patelco Credit Union

Patelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership.

With more than $9 billion in assets, Patelco empowers its 500,000 members to live their best financial lives by offering personalized solutions, advice, and expertise. The company was founded in 1936 with $500 by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company employees and is based in Dublin, CA.

For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/.

