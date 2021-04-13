$22.7M to provide high-speed Internet access to close to 3,000 households in the Memphrémagog RCM by September 2022

QUÉBEC, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Thanks to a joint investment of $22.7M made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, close to 3,000 households in the Memphremagog region will have access to Cogeco high-speed Internet services by September 2022. Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead; Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and member of the National Assembly for Orford alongside Cogeco Connexion President, Frédéric Perron, made the announcement today. The investments announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high performing infrastructure in the following municipalities:

Memphrémagog RCM: Austin, Ayer's Cliff, Bolton-Est, Eastman, Hatley, Canton de Hatley, Magog City, Ogden, Canton d'Orford, Canton de Potton, Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley, Saint-Étienne-de-Bolton, Canton de Stanstead, Stanstead City, Stukely-Sud.

Over the next months, Cogeco will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no households will be left without service.

Today, high-speed Internet services are considered indispensable, and there is global consensus on this. The digital economy and access to high-performing, reliable and affordable Internet service are now at the core of our communities' economic and social growth. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online sales and telework.

Quotes

"This announcement marks a major step forward in this file in Quebec. Thanks to this Ottawa-Quebec partnership, which also brings together Internet providers, we are going to break down the technical barriers with which we have had to deal since we've formed government. Together, we will ensure that every household and business in the Eastern Townships has access to high speed internet by the Fall of 2022".

– Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead

"I am so happy for the people of my riding who will finally be able to telecommute, grow their small businesses, study from home or virtually meet their loved ones. Today's announcement is the result of incredible teamwork with our allies in the Government of Quebec. I cannot describe to you how satisfied I will be when every household in my riding is connected to high speed Internet. This is an issue I have worked hard on since being elected and I will continue to do so until our goal is achieved."

– Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

"Our ambitious goal is to provide high-speed Internet access to the entire population of Quebec by the fall of 2022. With today's announcement, we are giving ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions. Thanks to the partnership agreement with Cogeco, it will be possible to deploy quality infrastructure in Memphremagog and thus guarantee access to high-performance Internet services. We are investing heavily to allow Quebec to be the leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet)

"For Cogeco, this is an unequivocal commitment to the Memphremagog region, and we are pleased to have an even stronger impact in our communities. We are delighted to be part of this major project that will mark the history of Quebec and its citizens in the regions. »

– Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connection

Quick facts

Operation High Speed is a joint initiative of the governments of Canada and Quebec to connect 148,000 households, particularly through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies.

and to connect 148,000 households, particularly through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. Operation High Speed will give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada , at 99%.

the highest connectivity rate in , at 99%. The goal is to reach 100% of households throughout Quebec by September 2022 . However, there are still approximately 36,000 households for which no deployment plans have been established. These households are in areas that are particularly difficult to reach and sparsely populated. Technological solutions are currently being considered, and the strategy chosen to reach these households by September 2022 will be announced at a later date.

by . However, there are still approximately 36,000 households for which no deployment plans have been established. These households are in areas that are particularly difficult to reach and sparsely populated. Technological solutions are currently being considered, and the strategy chosen to reach these households by will be announced at a later date. The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars for Internet infrastructure in rural and remote areas, including $ 1.75 billion under the Universal Broadband Fund.

Associated links

