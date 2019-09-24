"1855 Whitby" Brings Innovative Thought Leadership to Region with Launch of High-Caliber Speaker Series

Durham Region Economic Development on board to support Accelerator's vision of expanding innovation ecosystem

WHITBY, ON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - 1855 Whitby, Durham Region's first and only technology accelerator, officially opened its doors in downtown Whitby's Innovation District in April. This growth-centric organization helps driven tech entrepreneurs establish business roots within the Region, where they can live and run a thriving, profitable company.

On September 27, 1855 Whitby is launching a high-profile thought leadership series, "1855 MASTERCLASS" presented by Durham Region Economic Development. This best-in-class series will feature industry leaders with proven track records of success in their areas of expertise, and defined strategies to achieve and drive growth.

"We believe this will shine a light on the Region as a leader in delivering thought leadership excellence, positioning Durham as the 'go to' place to run, do, and celebrate business," explains Stephanie Mann, CEO, 1855 Whitby.

The reach for 1855 MASTERCLASS will extend beyond the Region to the broader tech community, through monthly uploads on 1855 Whitby's YouTube channel, as well as live content streaming to satellite host venues. The Town of Whitby, Ontario Tech University, and Durham College are also supporting partners.

"We're excited to be the lead partner for this special initiative, which will inform the business community on trends and innovations to grow their companies while providing avenues for valuable network connections. We look forward to helping more businesses thrive and ultimately plant their flags in Durham Region for the long haul" adds Simon Gill, Director, Economic Development & Tourism at Durham Region.

1855 MASTERCLASS: Growing by Giving, presented by Durham Region Economic Development

Date: Friday, September 27

Location: Whitby Courthouse Theatre, 400 Centre Street South, Whitby

Keynote Speaker: Jason Atkins, CEO of 360insights and Chair of 1855 Whitby Board

Starting his first tech company in high school, Jason Atkins has a lengthy track record of using strong entrepreneurial spirit and tech expertise to grow businesses and create opportunities. His business philosophy is grounded in workplace happiness and a deep commitment to community, a belief which has driven 360insights to over $75MM in revenue. Jason will be joined by Régine Chassagne and Will Butler of the iconic world-touring band, Arcade Fire. Since 2005, the Grammy and Juno Award winners have donated $1 per concert ticket to both the KANPE Foundation and Partners in Health, for their respective missions in Haiti, contributing over $3MM through this initiative.Tickets are available here.

ABOUT 1855 WHITBY

1855 Whitby is a strategic initiative funded by the Town of Whitby and the CEO of local tech industry leader 360insights, to fill a defined gap in the innovation ecosystem in the Durham Region. 1855's vision is to provide support for established high potential tech companies to "accelerate" growth and land within the Region, expanding the Eastern Innovation Corridor from Pickering to Kingston. Growth Lives Here.

