$150,000 OTF Grant from the Ontario Government Makes Harbourfront Centre a More Secure, Safer Space

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -On Friday, MPP Chris Glover met with the team at Harbourfront Centre to hear more about the $150,000 Capital grant from the provincial government's Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) that was used to make vital improvements to the access system at Harbourfront Centre's main building.

"Congratulations to Harbourfront Centre on receiving the Ontario Trillium Foundation's Capital grant," said Chris Glover, MPP for Spadina-Fort York. "This investment not only enhances security for visitors but also supports Harbourfront's mission to provide inclusive, accessible, and transformative cultural experiences for Ontarians and beyond."

As the heart of Harbourfront's campus, this building serves as Harbourfront's Welcome Centre and the first point of entry for the 6.3 million Canadians who visit annually, and the staff, volunteers, children/youth and artists who are here every day. The main building houses three performance venues, Craft and Design Studios, several exhibition spaces, five community areas, public washrooms, and administrative offices.

With this OTF grant, Harbourfront Centre was able to upgrade the facility with a new, advanced access point system. This technology enhances building functionality by providing extended-hours access through an app on mobile devices. The system enables remote access and seamless entry during afterhours periods for event setup, construction, or emergencies, improving the staff's ability to respond to security issues nimbly. Performers and technical crews also benefit from easier access, which extends rehearsal and programming time.

The new system is designed for long-term use and allows for future expansion across the Harbourfront Centre's 10-acre campus, and its ability to integrate with surveillance technology significantly enhances on-site safety.

"The impact of this OTF grant is incredibly significant for us as we see an uptick in vandalism and theft incidences on our campus," said Cathy Loblaw, CEO at Harbourfront Centre. "Thanks to this grant, Harbourfront Centre has been able to address a critical security gap at our main building, enhancing the safety for the many staff, students, volunteers, artists, and audiences who come to work, learn and be entertained at Harbourfront Centre daily."

Harbourfront Centre (HC) is Canada's home for arts, culture, community, and recreation, operating an iconic, publicly accessible 10-acre campus on Toronto's central waterfront, where we welcome 6.3 million people each year. It is a cultural hub for Canada and a microcosm for the world, with 1.3 million people participating annually in its programs, which include year-round music concerts, performing arts, visual art and craft and design classes and exhibitions, arts-based youth camps and school programs, and multicultural celebrations.

Every day is culture day at Harbourfront. For over 50 years, the organization has inspired audiences with a breadth of bold, ambitious and engaging experiences.Coming up in February 2025, Harbourfront Centre will present the 30th Anniversary edition of KUUMBA, our annual monthlong Festival of Black Futures.





"Whether it's helping people learn new things, connect with their community, or simply have fun, organizations like Harbourfront Centre deliver experiences that make a difference," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "That's why grant support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation is so important. This funding will help ensure that it remains at the heart of the community for decades to come."

Harbourfront Centre is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization operating a 10-acre campus on Toronto's central waterfront and providing year-round programming – 52 weeks a year, seven days a week. In addition to its self-produced programs, Harbourfront Centre is the home to several dynamic cultural and community partner festivals, including Habari Africa, Tirgan, Cinco Fest, Ashkenaz Festival, TAIWANFest, Ontario Library Association Forest of Reading, National Indigenous Peoples Day, and Fun Philippines.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

