QUÉBEC CITY, June 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Québec Simon Jolin-Barrette and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière today announced a $14.1-million investment over four years to implement measures to support justice in Aboriginal and urban communities.

In response to the Viens Commission's recommendations, the Québec government wishes to further develop Aboriginal community justice and combat the over-representation of this population in the justice system.

The investment covers:

the establishment of new urban community justice initiatives to satisfy the needs of the First Nations and the Inuit ( $4.0 million );

); support for new initiatives and strengthening of existing community justice initiatives in First Nations and Inuit communities (justice committee) ( $7.2 million );

); enhancement of the remuneration of Gladue writers under contract, the availability of "Gladue letters," and support to hire additional Gladue writers in Aboriginal organizations ( $2.9 million ).

The first measure will fund urban community justice programs, mainly through Aboriginal friendship centres. Such initiatives are essential to ensure community-based prevention, guidance, and community mediation services, but also to establish adaptability programs such as the alternative measures program.

The second measure is supporting the rollout of new justice committees in the Aboriginal communities and proposes increased budgets for the existing committees and an increase in the number of committees. The committees comprise groups of residents supported by local bodies wishing to get involved in the realm of justice. The groups also wish to establish better social control in their communities and in culturally relevant conflict-resolution processes in the community, in collaboration with the judicial process.

The third measure will contribute to enhancing services pertaining to the drafting of Gladue reports for Aboriginal offenders. The measure includes the hiring of Gladue writers in certain aboriginal organizations responsible but also the establishment of a procedure governing the use of Gladue letters at the provisional release investigation stage or when a sentence of less than 90 days is conceivable.

"The efforts that we are launching today represent a great step forward to offer the First Nations and the Inuit a more modern, better adapted justice system that corresponds more closely to their needs. We will continue to work in collaboration with community interveners in this matter. The Québec government has clearly indicated its determination to implement the recommendations of the Viens Commission report, as today's announcement further demonstrates."

Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Québec

"The implementation of these new measures will certainly help to restore balance as regards the over-representation in our justice system of the Aboriginal peoples. By way of an example, it will equip the justice system to consider certain issues that are specific to the Aboriginal populations so that it systematically makes enlightened, balanced decisions. Through this investment, the Québec government will also give the Aboriginal communities tools to ensure the independent delivery of certain community-based services that are adapted to their culture. It is my hope that this initiative will spur progress and make our justice system more effective and culturally adapted to the situation of the Inuit and the First Nations."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"By increasing the resources of Aboriginal community organizations that can guide the members of the First Nations and Inuit in the justice system and by granting additional resources for recourse to Gladue reports, we are responding to two of the initiatives in the report of the Groupe d'action contre le racisme. This reflects our desire to fulfill our commitment to promptly act upon the 25 initiatives in the report to advance the fight against racism and racial discrimination."

Benoit Charette, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism

"Numerous fact-finding commissions are unequivocal: significant flaws persist today that prevent the First Nations and the Inuit from fully trusting the justice system. This investment will support the work of the Aboriginal friendship centres to bolster the power to act of the Aboriginal peoples while fostering access to guidance and intervention services in the realm of justice. That is why we will continue to act daily in practical terms to reduce the socioeconomic gaps that exist between the Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal populations, since the betterment of our peoples hinges, first and foremost, on the exercising of their rights with a full knowledge of the facts and, above all, in complete security."

Philippe Tsaronséré Meilleur, President, Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre de la Justice et procureur général du Québec

For further information: Sources : Élisabeth Gosselin, Press Officer, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Québec, 450-209-1777; Mathieu Durocher, Press Officer, Office of the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, 418-805-0233; Information : Paul-Jean Charest, Media Relations, Ministère de la Justice du Québec, 418-644-3947, ext. 20932