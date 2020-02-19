$10M class action lawsuit filed against Sun Life Assurance

OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The law firm of Connolly Obagi LLP has today announced the commencement of a proposed $10 million Canada-wide Class Action against Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada ("Sun Life"), together with a claim for $10M in punitive and exemplary damages.

The proposed Class Action is brought by Giulia Belec, of Carleton Place, Ontario, who was employed by the Federal Government for thirty-seven (37) years as an administrator until her medical retirement on or about August 31, 2011.

The proposed Class Members include all persons employed by the Federal Government, or who were employed by the Federal Government, and who received long term disability ("LTD") benefits from Sun Life under Group Policy No. 12500-G, at any time dating back to April 30, 1997 through to the present date.

The claim alleges that Sun Life incorrectly calculated the cost of living increase to which all Class Members were entitled on an annual basis. It is alleged that Sun Life calculated the cost of living increase based on the Class Members' net LTD benefit after the application of deductions rather than against the Class Members' gross LTD benefits prior to the application of deductions.

It is also alleged that Sun Life knew that the manner in which it was calculating the cost of living increase, due and owing to the Class Members, was contrary to the terms of the Policy and that it willfully mislead the Class Members in doing so.

If any person is employed by the Federal Government, or formerly employed by the Federal Government, and is in receipt of, or was in receipt of, LTD benefits from Sun Life under the terms of the Policy identified herein, please email [email protected], subject line "SUN LIFE CLASS ACTION", and provide your name, group certificate number, history of employment with the Federal Government and your history of receipt of LTD benefits.

For further information: Joseph Y. Obagi at Connolly Obagi LLP (613) 683-2245 or send an e-mail to [email protected], subject line "SUN LIFE CLASS ACTION".

