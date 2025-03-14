$100 MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT LAUNCHED AGAINST THE CRA

Taxpayers Finally Fight Back Against Decades-Long Harassment Campaign

TORONTO, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, a Statement of Claim was served by taxpayer Ken Gordon and EquiGenesis Corporation against the Canada Revenue Agency. The CRA's misfeasance and negligence have destroyed a longstanding and law-abiding Canadian company's business prospects and have resulted in administrative nightmares for thousands of Canadian taxpayers.

This lawsuit follows more than two decades of harassment and abuse by unelected bureaucrats at the CRA focused on shutting down Mr. Gordon's business and punishing everyday taxpayers. This repeated harassment from the CRA comes despite the fact that EquiGenesis' tax-saving investment plan was approved by the CRA and the Tax Court of Canada and that EquiGenesis has at every step complied with the CRA's increasingly absurd audit demands.

Every taxpayer in Canada is entitled, within the bounds of the law, to reduce their tax burden through legitimate tax planning. The CRA's insistence on excessive audits and unsupportable re-assessments over the last twenty years runs directly against the fact that the CRA's own audit process approved the plan in the mid-2000s and the Tax Court similarly decided the plan complies with Canadian tax laws in 2017.

"Filing a lawsuit is not a step that we take lightly and one that comes at great cost, but the situation faced by taxpayers is dire," said Mr. Gordon. "Many Canadians have their own stories of abuse at the hands of the CRA. It's about time somebody fought back. This is about holding the unelected bureaucrats at the CRA accountable for their dismal treatment of taxpayers."

The CRA's attacks on EquiGenesis are part of a repeated pattern of CRA behaviour that has come under increased media scrutiny in recent years.

Canadians expect their elected officials to act in the best interests of law-abiding taxpayers, rather than deferring to unelected and unaccountable officials in Ottawa pursuing their own agendas.

"This is a fight that matters to all Canadian taxpayers, no matter how much tax they pay," added Mr. Gordon. "All Canadians have an interest when their tax dollars are being spent on unnecessary and improper pursuits. You never know who might be the CRA's next target."

A copy of the Statement of Claim is available upon request.

SOURCE EquiGenesis

Media Contact: Shane Yewchyn, [email protected]