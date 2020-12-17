$1 Million Gift to Encourage People to Give or Do What They Can to Support Others

"This donation is transformational for Wellspring," says CEO Christina Smith. "It will fund expanded delivery of the program as well as help broaden the reach into other provinces so we can better support all Canadians living with cancer."

In recognition of this gift and the significant support the Faas Foundation has provided to Wellspring over the past 12 years, the program will be named 'The Faas Foundation Money Matters Program at Wellspring.'

"These have been challenging times for both individuals and charitable organizations alike," says Andrew Faas, himself a cancer survivor and head of the Faas Foundation, which supports non-profit organizations in reducing the stress in people's personal and professional lives. "At the worst point in their lives, cancer patients are then doubly challenged by employment, financial and legal issues, which, for many, are beyond their means. This program significantly reduces stress levels, so cancer patients can instead focus on getting better."

The Wellspring Money Matters program provides no-charge access to expert Case Managers, as well as a pro bono Career Coaching Clinic, and Employment Law and Wills and Powers of Attorney clinics.

"I am committed to supporting community organizations, such as Wellspring, as their work directly and immediately benefits the people most in need. I was raised to believe that 'If you can, then you must.' This past year has been challenging for so many individuals and organizations alike, and there is a desperate need for all of us to do everything that we can to help. I encourage others to give of their time, resources or expertise to help those in need or organizations like Wellspring. It will enhance your life and the lives of many others."

THE FAAS FOUNDATION was established in 2005 and supports organizations in the areas of general health care, education and medical research. A major focus has been on creating psychologically safe and equitable cultures. Partnering with the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence through an initiative called 'Emotion Revolution in the Workplace' and Mental Health America in the annual 'Mind the Workplace' studies, unnecessary stress has been reduced for innumerable North American workers. www.faasfoundation.org

WELLSPRING CANCER SUPPORT FOUNDATION is a network of community-based cancer support centres offering programs, at no charge and without a referral, to help men, women, and children overcome the many emotional, practical, physical and informational challenges that follow a diagnosis of cancer. All programming is evidence-based, led by experienced professionals and developed through the Wellspring Centre of Innovation. Wellspring has been providing supportive care in Canada since 1992. www.wellspring.ca

