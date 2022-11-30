$1 From Every McCafé® At-Home Coffee Product Sold in December to Support RMHC® Canada Families - Discover the difference your morning coffee can make

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - As the winter season approaches, there is nothing more comforting than sharing a warm cup of coffee with loved ones. This holiday, McCafé® invites Canadians to extend that comfort by contributing to a greater cause and Share a Cup of Love in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Canada.

Throughout the month of December, $1 from the purchase of every McCafé At-Home coffee product sold in participating retailers or online at Keurig.ca/Mccafe will be donated to RMHC.* This campaign will support RMHC in its mission of providing comfortable housing and on-site support for families who must travel to receive medical treatment for their sick child.

Over the last 41 years, RMHC has provided more than 436,000 families with a calming respite, just steps away from their sick child in hospital. Each of the 33 RMHC programs across the country offers an inviting atmosphere to sleep, eat, play, and unwind along with amenities like laundry, wi-fi, parking, and playrooms that make each space feel like home. From coast-to-coast, RMHC is focused on taking care of families, so families can focus on taking care of their sick child.

"In Canada, 2 out of 3 families live outside a city with a specialty children's hospital, meaning they must travel for medical treatment if their child becomes seriously ill. RMHC provides a caring place for out-of-town families to stay close to their sick child. Our programs fill an important need by providing families with accommodation, meals, and all the familiar comforts of home —including an endless supply of McCafé coffee," says Kate Horton, CEO, RMHC Canada. "We're incredibly thankful to our McCafé and Keurig Canada Inc. partners for their unwavering commitment to RMHC across Canada and the families who come through our doors."

Since 2019, $325,000 has been raised through McCafé At-Home Coffee donations in support of RMHC programs. This year's campaign will see $1 from the purchase of every McCafé At-Home coffee product during the month of December donated to RMHC, up to a maximum of $100,000 — an amount that will facilitate 595 overnight stays at RMHC for Canadian families in need.

Canadians can take heart knowing that each time they Share a Cup of Love with McCafé At-Home coffee, they're also supporting the RMHC mission of keeping loved ones together and providing families with the comforts of home. This holiday season, there's simply no better gift than that.

"We're proud to be once again partnering with RMHC in its mission of keeping families close during very difficult times," said Danielle Wedge, Marketing Director for the McCafé Retail Portfolio at Keurig Canada Inc.. "From brightly coloured family rooms to fully stocked kitchens, RMHC offers a much-needed sense of normalcy when loved ones need it the most. We invite Canadians to Share a Cup of Love with McCafé and turn their morning cup of coffee into an impactful contribution for families this holiday season."

Share a Cup of Love with the newest retail innovation from McCafé: High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee, made from 100% Arabica beans grown at high elevations in Central and South America's coffee regions. At these heights, coffee beans can develop more density, resulting in layers of rich and full-bodied flavour that are then roasted to perfection to deliver a perfectly balanced cup that swirls with subtle notes of cocoa and caramel. McCafé At-Home coffee is also available in the rich, smooth, and delicious taste of our signature Premium Roast as well as in Decaffeinated and Espresso roasts. All McCafé At-Home coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

For more information about McCafé At-Home coffee and to support RMHC families this holiday, please visit keurig.ca/mccafe and https://www.rmhccanada.ca/ .

*For each retail McCafé® coffee product purchased from December 1 to 28, 2022, $1 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada, up to a maximum of $100,000.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit: https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

