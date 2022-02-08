LASALLE, QC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At their regular meeting on Monday, February 7, LaSalle's elected officials gave the green light to a major work project to improve universal accessibility at the Centre culturel et communautaire Henri-Lemieux.

With this announcement, LaSalle Borough Council is reiterating its willingness and commitment to implement ways and means of promoting the integration and social participation of residents with limited mobility. It also recognizes the importance of the Centre Henri-Lemieux in LaSalle's community, recreational and artistic life.

"We are committed to creating a more inclusive community. Universal accessibility means offering a barrier-free living environment to residents with functional limitations. This investment is a continuation of the efforts already made by the borough to improve accessibility to municipal buildings and services," stated Mayor Nancy Blanchet.

Following a public call for tenders, Borough Council awarded the $1.7-million contract to Afcor Construction Inc. Ville de Montréal's Service de la gestion et de la planification immobilière is providing $1.5 million in funding toward the work project as part of the Universal Accessibility Program. The borough of LaSalle is contributing $200,000.

This work project mainly consists of the following improvements:

Installation of a universal access pathway leading to the main entrance

Replacement of handrails on existing railings and stairways

Addition of a barrier-free exit to the performance hall

Redesign of the ground floor washrooms as well as the first- and second-floor washrooms

Renovations on the ground floor (reception, bar, kitchenette and checkroom)

Addition of a counter in the 2nd floor hallway

The work will be carried out between March and December 2022.

