$1.5 million gift from Candu Energy transforms McMaster University design studio for the next generation of engineers in Ontario

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Future engineering students at McMaster University will have access to a state-of-the-art learning space, thanks to a $1.5-million gift from Candu Energy: the original equipment manufacturer of CANDU nuclear technology and a subsidiary of AtkinsRéalis, a global engineering services and nuclear organization.

This significant investment will fund the renovation of a former manufacturing hub into the Integrated Cornerstone Design Projects Studio, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the educational experience for first-year engineering students.

Heather Sheardown, Dean of Engineering, McMaster University and Gary Rose, President and CEO of Candu Energy (CNW Group/McMaster University)

"This gift is truly transformative. It allows us to create an environment that perfectly supports our innovative curriculum, challenging students to develop creative solutions for a brighter future," says Heather Sheardown, Dean of Engineering. "We are grateful to Candu Energy for their commitment to enabling future generations of engineers to flourish."

"We are proud to support the development of a space where the best and the brightest in our industry can learn and thrive," says Gary Rose, President & CEO of Candu Energy. "Ontario faces a pressing talent shortage across engineering, project management, and skilled trades. This poses a risk to the vast expansion of the province's clean power grid so critical to servicing the growing demand for power. Our gift not only reflects our commitment to fostering the next generation of engineering talent, but also our desire to see STEM students studying and working in Ontario in such critically important sectors like energy and infrastructure to sustain Ontario's competitiveness."

The proposed Integrated Cornerstone Design Projects Studio will be a 5,000 square foot hub where first-year students can collaborate, create and flex their ingenuity to tackle real-world problems through meaningful engineering solutions.

As Canada's nuclear university — home to the country's largest research reactor —and with many McMaster Engineering researchers focused on clean energy, this gift further solidifies the alignment between the university and Candu Energy, which includes leveraging Canadian engineering excellence to create high-skilled, high paying jobs in Canada for future generations.

The Integrated Cornerstone Design Projects Studio will be re-named to recognize Candu Energy's generous contribution and long-term commitment to McMaster and its students. It is slated to open for the fall 2026 semester.

