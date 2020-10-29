Highlights

Elie won a whopping $1,321,851 while playing Powerbucks™ Wheel of Fortune ® Hawaiian Getaway.

When it happened, he wasn't sure he'd actually won the progressive jackpot. It was only after speaking with a Loto-Québec online gaming agent that he realized his luck. "What a great call that was!" he exclaimed.

The lucky winner was set to leave for Florida that same night, but decided to postpone his trip until he got his million dollars!

"I'm going to celebrate with my loved ones!" shared the lucky winner.

A video of the winner is available on Loto-Québec's YouTube channel.

Powerbucks™—which offers a progressive jackpot that starts at $1 million , as well as a fixed jackpot of $1 million—was already popular in other Canadian provinces when it was introduced on lotoquebec.com and in Québec casinos in 2016.

, as well as a fixed jackpot of million—was already popular in other Canadian provinces when it was introduced on lotoquebec.com and in Québec casinos in 2016. Powerbucks™ is an innovative slot game that links online slots with land-based slot machines, connecting venues in Québec, Ontario , British Columbia and Manitoba .

, and . The large pool of players wagering online and in gaming establishments in all four provinces is what makes the progressive jackpot grow so quickly. The minimum bet is set at only 75¢.

Since 2016, the Powerbucks™ slots at Québec casinos and on lotoquebec.com have paid out 12 prizes of $1,000,000 or more, for a total of $14.4 million .

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and October 25, 2020, Loto-Québec paid out 92 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lotteries have provided 12 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

