ZYUS Life Sciences Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Unit Offering

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated July 29, 2025, it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units of the Company (each a "Unit") for up to CAD $1,000,000. Under the Second Tranche of the Offering, a further 140,845 Units were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $100,000. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in the Second Tranche and first tranche of the Offering (which closed on July 29, 2025) (the "First Tranche") is approximately $0.42 million.

The Company has issued a total of 591,126 Units each priced at $0.71 per Unit in the First Tranche and the Second Tranche. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.95 for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance, unless the term of the Warrant is accelerated pursuant to its terms (the "Acceleration Provision"). In accordance with the Acceleration Provision, if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares is greater than $3.00 for a period of 5 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The Units were offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring November 30, 2025, and all securities issued under the Second Tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring December 16, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. The Offering has received conditional approval from the TSXV and remains subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, receipt of TSXV final acceptance, closing of any additional tranche of the Offering and use of proceeds from the Offering. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, obtain TSXV final acceptance, closing of any additional tranche of the Offering and use of proceeds from the Offering are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

