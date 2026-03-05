ZYUS Life Sciences Announces Closing of Debt Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, SK, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management, today announces that it has closed a debt financing on March 5, 2026 pursuant to which it issued an unsecured promissory note (the "Unsecured Note") in the principal amount of C$0.5 million to an arm's-length third-party lender.

The Unsecured Note bears interest at a rate of 12 percent per annum from the date of issuance, calculated on a simple basis, and matures on August 5, 2026. Interest on the Unsecured Note is payable at maturity. The Unsecured Note is not convertible to equity, and the Company may prepay this Unsecured Note, including accrued interest, at any time without penalty or premium.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the debt financing for general working capital purposes.

The Unsecured Note pursuant to the debt financing is subject to notice requirement under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to ZYUS' anticipated use of the proceeds from the financing, the risk that the Company does not have the resources to repay amounts outstanding and the risk that amounts available under the Unsecured Note will be insufficient to fund the Company's operations. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

