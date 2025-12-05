CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) was named one of the first 15 industry-leading smart factories at the 2025 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference on November 27, 2025. The Company's breakthrough in shared mixed-flow production for multiple types of heavy equipment has enabled a collaborative smart factory cluster for construction machinery. By combining flexibility, scale, and automation, the model is shaping a new standard for the industry's digital and intelligent transformation.

Zoomlion Recognized as Top-Tier Smart Factory at 2025 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference

Zoomlion's major breakthrough in intelligent manufacturing addresses a significant industry challenge, namely, efficiently producing low-volume, multi-model heavy equipment on a shared mixed-flow production line. At its Smart Industrial City, the Company built a shared smart excavator factory, achieving three world-first milestones. Zoomlion became the first to implement full-process intelligent manufacturing across six core stages, run a mixed-flow line for over 100 models, and integrate collaborative production across multiple equipment categories.

This shared manufacturing model supports a modular, highly scalable cluster for construction equipment. Designed for interoperability, it spans major equipment categories and connects hundreds of manufacturing steps. Three shared manufacturing centers enable multi-plant integration, pushing steel plate utilization above 90 percent and cutting construction costs by 15 percent. Automated logistics replaces storage with real-time transport, reducing inventory by 70 percent and ensuring precise distribution. Combined with a cross-regional R&D platform and a flexible shared supply-chain model, Zoomlion has built a comprehensive ecosystem that advances efficiency and digital transformation across the industry.

Zoomlion's shared intelligent manufacturing model delivers leading efficiency driven by data and AI. At its excavator smart factory, AI covers over 80 percent of processes, enabling self-organizing production with zero changeover time. The full cycle, from steel plate cutting to final assembly, takes only 6.5 days, and one excavator rolls off the line every six minutes. With the industry's shortest takt time and production cycle, the factory supports sales-driven, customized output while sharply reducing inventory and eliminating the disconnect between production and demand.

The model's success is already scaling globally. Zoomlion has applied its intelligent production system to more than 20 factories worldwide, while also enabling innovation in sectors like agricultural machinery, energy equipment, and emergency response vehicles. Building on advances in AI and robotics, the company plans to deepen technology integration, accelerate innovation in next-generation processes, and share its smart manufacturing model with global partners across industries.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Chengkun Liu, [email protected]