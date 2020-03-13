Zoomlion Launches Customized 5G Products at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2020

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (01157.HK), a leading Chinese maker of engineering and agricultural equipment, is displaying 14 localized products across six categories, each featuring Zoomlion's state-of-the-art technology at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2020 from March 10-13.

"Localization has always been central to Zoomlion's internationalization," says Nicky Zhang, Manager, North America Zoomlion Heavy Industry NA, Inc. "The 14 products exhibited are all localized for the North America market. Through product intelligentization and localization of operations, we strive to provide North American customers with high-quality products and services."

The on-site 5G remote operation experience with self-operating excavator will be at Booth F6270.

The 5G remote controlled excavator for improved coordination and operation efficiency reduces signal transmission errors and latency. The excavator includes an updated control system and multiple safety features, which monitor the status of the excavator in real-time and ensure on-site safety. The ability to precisely control the excavator from ultra-long-distances can effectively reduce the construction costs and improve site safety in unique environments, such as mining, rescue and disaster relief. Zoomlion's displayed excavator ZE75G and ZE215GLC meets both the T4F emission standards and requirements of the North American market.

Zoomlion's Aerial Work Platform debuts four new customized products: The Scissor Lift ZS0407DC and ZS0607DC, Articulated Boom Lift ZA14J and Straight Boom ZT20J. The four products are equipped with an industry-first human-machine interface and smart diagnostics, significantly reducing maintenance times and cost.

The new flat-top tower crane T8030-25 is tailor-made for the North American market by Zoomlion and local agent P&J Arcomet. Equipped with a smart diagnostic system, the T8030-25 utilizes HVV control, and frequency conversion control for stability to meet the certification requirements of the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The classic ZCC2600 crawler crane has superior lifting performance and can be conveniently disassembled and transported. The Tough-Terrain Crane RT60 is designed to T4F emission standards. It is characterized by strong off-road performance, flexibility while hoisted and four-wheel steering, allowing for ultimate manoeuvrability in confined spaces.

Classic Zoomlion Products from European sub-brands m-tec and CIFA can also be found at Booth B7001. As a global leader in dry-mix mortars, m-tec has unveiled two pump products, the Duo-mix connects and Mono-mix II SC. The duo-mix connect pump is specially developed for "3D printing mortar".

The PB33A-4ZC Spreader, Carbotech K47H, and K38L Truck Mounted Concrete Pump is CIFA's exclusive series of concrete machinery specially designed for Conexpo-Con/Agg 2020. Manufactured in Italy, both concrete pump trucks are of high-performance and reliability and build on 90 years of industry experience.

The K47H truck-mounted pump holds the record as the lightest concrete pump truck in the world weighing only 31978 kg. It features a 47-m boom made with CARBOTECH and the Smartronic GOLD machine mgmt system with Advanced Stability Control, which maximizes the safe operating distance. The K38L is CIFA's best-selling concrete pump truck in the North American market. It features a 38m boom built to withstand long-term intensive use, as well as double-layered pipe fittings with embedded chromium carbide and an all-new wear-resistant sleeve to reduce maintenance costs and prolong operating life.

To implement Zoomlion's "localization" strategy, CIFA North America Center will be established in Yorkville (WI). The center will incorporate an industrial assembly plant and customer service center, providing high-quality and efficient sales, spare parts, service support, and training to US and Canadian customers.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Zoomlion North America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zoomlion Group. It is home to the Sales and Marketing division for all products, as well as a research and development center encompassing our extensive portfolio of equipment. For more information, please visit https://zoomlion-na.com/.

