Zoomlion Advances Global Localization Through Community Action, Building Trust with Care and Long-Term Commitment

MANILA, Philippines, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") is strengthening its long-term commitment to localization with a series of meaningful actions that go beyond business. In its latest initiative, Zoomlion Philippines organized a volunteer visit to the Rehoboth Sampaloc Orphanage in Tanay, Rizal, delivering supplies and sharing time with 27 children, an effort that reflects the company's broader mission of growing with communities, supporting employees, and building lasting trust.

Zoomlion Philippines visits Rehoboth Sampaloc Orphanage, sharing supplies and smiles as part of its commitment to community and care

Led by General Manager Xu Jian, the Zoomlion Philippines team brought infant formula, diapers, food packs, toys, and other daily essentials. Carefully selected to meet the children's needs, the supplies reflected the company's sincere commitment to giving back. The team spent the day with the children, sharing laughter and warmth. In appreciation, the orphanage awarded a certificate recognizing Zoomlion's long-standing dedication to social responsibility and meaningful community engagement.

This initiative goes beyond charity, as it reflects Zoomlion's broader approach to engaging with local communities. Since its establishment in 2021, the subsidiary has steadily expanded its presence across the country. Through this growth, Zoomlion shows that localization is not only about expanding presence, but also about earning trust and creating lasting community value.

For William Joshua M. Cruz, a marketing specialist at Zoomlion Philippines, the journey has been deeply personal. Starting from a support role in inventory, he has grown into a position that blends marketing, operations, and brand management. "My time at Zoomlion has been both thrilling and rewarding," he shared. "I've had the opportunity to take on responsibilities that challenged me and helped me grow. More importantly, I've come to see that our work carries real meaning. We don't just deliver machines; we help shape communities."

Cruz recalled the moment the children received the toys as deeply moving. "Their smiles said it all. It was a heartfelt reminder that what we do can make a real difference. Initiatives like this remind us that we belong to the community, not apart from it."

As Zoomlion continues to advance its global strategy, it remains committed to creating shared value in every market it serves. In the Philippines, this means nurturing relationships, growing alongside local communities, and building a brand rooted in care and responsibility. Through each genuine action, Zoomlion is shaping a sustainable future, and is earning the trust that turns presence into partnership.

