Yes, it's White. But not just any white. The original. The foundation. The essential first coat that makes every other colour look its best. While paint brands compete to crown the next new hue, Zinsser is shifting the spotlight to where every great paint job actually begins: the primer. Because before you see navy blue walls, sage green cabinetry or terracotta trim, there's a Zinsser moment you don't see – and that moment is White. Zinsser's 2026 Colour of the Year doesn't just join the trend cycle – it primes it.

"We've been setting the stage for colour trends for generations and we're excited to be a part of the Colour of the Year conversation," says Martin Fuchs, Senior Brand Manager at Zinsser. "While everyone else is preparing to pick 2026's hottest colour, we chose the essential one that makes them all possible. Primer doesn't just prep the wall; it preps the story. No colour truly pops without primer and no primer delivers like Zinsser."

Zinsser's 2026 Colour of the Year may be White – but the choice is anything but ordinary. It reflects more than 175 years of technical expertise, innovation and trusted performance. Since 1849, Zinsser has led the industry with forward-thinking solutions, earning its pride of place as the go-to primer for professionals and discerning DIYers alike. And speaking of DIYers, priming is the essential first step that too often gets skipped — and it shows. If a wall isn't in perfect shape, if they're making a bold colour change or simply wanting the best colour payoff, longest-lasting finish and most professional-looking result, starting with primer is always the right choice. Skipping it can mean uneven coverage, poor adhesion or faster wear — risks no DIYer wants after all their hard work.

Zinsser primers are formulated for more than just coverage; they're built to solve problems before they surface. Rich in resin and steeped in technical precision, each formula delivers performance where it matters most:

Adhesion: With exceptional bonding capabilities, Zinsser primers grip to even the trickiest surfaces: tile, glass, laminate and glossy finishes. That same tenacity ensures the top coat adheres beautifully and resists chipping, flaking or peeling over time.

Block, Seal, Hide: From water marks and nicotine stains to tannin bleed and more, Zinsser primers don't just mask; they contain. A number of specialized formulas also block odours and help inhibit the growth of mould and mildew, preserving both surface integrity and indoor air quality.

Coverage That Stretches Further: Zinsser Bulls Eye 1-2-3 ® Primer delivers standout flow and leveling, translating to more square feet per gallon and fewer coats required. Better performance means better for the budget and fewer compromises, too.

Fast Drying Efficiency: No time wasted. Zinsser B-I-N ® Primer dries in as little as 15 minutes allowing for same-day finishing and fast-moving projects without sacrificing quality.

Cold Weather Resilience: While others stall in the cold, Zinsser keeps going. Bulls Eye 1-2-3 ® Primer performs in temperatures as low as 1.7ºC and B-I-N ® Primer can handle freezing conditions down to -17.8ºC to extend the painting season in every sense.

Primer performs in temperatures as low as 1.7ºC and B-I-N Primer can handle freezing conditions down to -17.8ºC to extend the painting season in every sense. Versatility That Earns Its Place: From wood and drywall to plaster, metal, masonry, vinyl and mixed materials, Zinsser primers are formulated to perform across a wide range of substrates and conditions. Nail heads, patchwork, multi-surface moments — covered, cleanly and completely.

From problem-solving prep to serious surface protection, Zinsser primers perform with purpose. And with a trusted line-up that includes Bulls Eye 1-2-3® Primer, B-I-N® Primer, Cover Stain® Primer, Odourless® Primer, Covers Up® Primer, Mould Stop® Primer and Odour Killing® Primer, Zinsser offers award-winning solutions for virtually every challenge – fast, flawlessly and without fuss. Zinsser primers are available at more than 2,000 retail locations across Canada including The Home Depot, RONA, Home Hardware, Canadian Tire and other leading paint and hardware retailers. To learn more about Zinsser's 2026 Colour of the Year, visit https://campaign.rustoleum.ca/zinsser-colour-of-the-year and follow @rustoleumca on Instagram.



About Zinsser

Where there's a problem, there's a Zinsser primer, sealer or coating. Known by the pro, loved by the DIYer. From mould and mildew to stains and protection, Zinsser makes it easy to resolve common issues in the home or on commercial projects. Professional quality, fast-drying formulas make problem solving simple.

