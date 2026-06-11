Zilia and INNOVA Partner to Bring Ocular Oximetry to Canadian Eye Care Clinics

QUEBEC CITY, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Zilia Inc. (Zilia) today announced an exclusive Canadian distribution agreement with INNOVA Medical Ophthalmics Inc. (INNOVA), making the Zilia Ocular® -- the world's first commercially available ocular oximeter -- accessible to eye care professionals across Canada, effective immediately.

The Zilia Ocular, the world's first commercially available ocular oximeter, in a clinical setting.

Licensed by Health Canada, the Zilia Ocular is a retinal imaging platform that non-invasively measures retinal tissue oxygen saturation (StO₂), a functional biomarker of retinal metabolism. By combining high-resolution retinal imaging with quantitative ocular oximetry, the platform adds a metabolic dimension to traditional eye imaging, giving clinicians visibility not only into what has happened in the retina, but into what is happening now.

"Canadian eye care professionals are the first in the world to gain clinical access to ocular oximetry, and we wanted a partner whose reach and reputation matched the significance of that milestone," said Dr. Patrick Sauvageau, optometrist and CEO of Zilia. "For nearly 40 years, INNOVA has earned the trust of the Canadian eye care community. Together, we are putting a fundamentally new approach to assessing retinal health into the hands of clinicians across Canada."

-- Dr. Patrick Sauvageau, optometrist and CEO, Zilia

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Toronto, INNOVA serves the Canadian eye care community through a nationwide network of sales specialists and factory-trained clinical technicians. As a member of the Advancing Eyecare™ alliance, INNOVA brings significant commercial infrastructure and deep clinical relationships to this partnership.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Zilia and bring this groundbreaking Canadian innovation to eye care professionals across the country. The Zilia Ocular represents the kind of forward-thinking technology that has the potential to transform how clinicians understand and manage ocular disease. As the world's first commercially available ocular oximeter, it introduces an entirely new metabolic dimension to retinal assessment, providing insights that were previously unavailable in routine clinical practice. At INNOVA, our mission has always been to identify and support technologies that advance patient care, and we believe Zilia is a perfect example of the innovation being developed here in Canada that can have a meaningful impact on eye care worldwide."

-- Colleen Arbus, President of Sales, INNOVA

The Zilia Ocular will be showcased at the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) Annual Meeting and Exhibition, June 18–21, 2026, in Montréal. Attendees are invited to visit the Zilia and INNOVA booths to learn more about the technology and explore its capabilities.

About Zilia

Zilia is a Canadian medical technology company commercializing the first clinically available platform for ocular oximetry. Its flagship product, the Zilia Ocular®, measures retinal tissue oxygen saturation (StO₂), providing clinicians with functional insights into retinal metabolism. Through this new generation of functional retinal imaging, Zilia is helping expand the role of metabolic biomarkers in eye care to support earlier detection, more personalized care, and better visual outcomes. Learn more at: ziliahealth.com/.

About INNOVA

INNOVA is Canada's largest independent ophthalmic instrument distributor, serving eye care professionals for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Toronto with an office in Laval, Québec, INNOVA provides a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic instruments, supplies, and clinical and technical support nationwide. As a member of the Advancing Eyecare™ alliance, INNOVA delivers an unmatched ophthalmic experience across Canada. For more information, visit innovamed.com.

SOURCE Zilia

Media Contact: Dario Zujo, [email protected]