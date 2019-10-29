Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center Hosts Summit and Expo, Providing More Opportunities for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

2019 is the first year that the development plan for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has been officially released. It is also the fifth anniversary of Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center. After five years of operation, the center is renowned as an urban reception hall and a synonym for brand venue of the Zhuhai and Greater Bay Area metropolitan. To the present, Zhuhai international convention and exhibition center has received over 140 exhibitions, 3,600 conference activities and 2,000 catering events with exhibitors and guests nearly up to 4 million. Among them were business activities of Wal-Mart, Adidas, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and other international brands, as well as government affairs activities and conferences including: China-Israel Investment Summit, Global Service Outsourcing Summit, the 12 th china-LAC Business Summit, Zhuhai International Design Week and "the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road" China (Guangdong) International Communication Forum.

After the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Zhuhai has become the only city connected with Hong Kong and Macao by land. With the goal of industrial upgrading and development as well as attracting more large-scale exhibition and convention projects from home and abroad to the city, Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center signed a strategic agreement on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Exhibition Tourism Belts with AsiaWorld-Expo and other companies this year. With all these efforts, more possibilities in event hosting, resource sharing and international projects introduction between the three cities in the future are bound to arise. A more open approach to welcome international exhibition activities which will further invigorate the C&E Industry throughout the Greater Bay Area is what Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center going to embrace.

SOURCE Zhuhai Huafa Group

For further information: Ms. Xie, +86-13750027172