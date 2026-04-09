MONTREAL, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Zetane, an AI company specializing in complex document intelligence, announced today the closing of its $1.8 million seed financing round on December 22, 2025. This marks the company's first external raise after a successful initial phase of bootstrapped growth.

The financing was led by Mr. Sam Ramadori, former CEO of Brainbox AI and current Co-President and Executive Director of LawZero and Mr. Dario Pietrantonio, Managing Director and Principal at ROBIC, with participation from several strategic investors. The round is a combination of external investment and founders' equity.

Solving the "Document Complexity Gap" In almost every industry, organizations are losing time and revenue navigating mountains of complex documentation. From RFPs and bids to contracts and compliance materials. While generic AI tools are now everywhere, very few were built to handle the traceability and operational rigor that real-world business requires.

Zetane fixes this. The company embeds advanced AI directly into structured workflows designed specifically for these high-stakes document processes. Instead of asking users to rely on open-ended prompting or disconnected tools, the platform provides a controlled environment where consistency and oversight come standard.

Built for Real Operations: Designed for seamless adoption by business teams, the Zetane platform helps teams analyze, generate, and review complex documents faster, without needing an AI expert on staff. Because outputs stay grounded in the source materials, teams can finally validate and trust AI-generated results.

Unlike traditional black-box AI, Zetane utilizes a multi-model architecture and orchestrated agentic workflows to route tasks based on the specific reasoning required. This structured approach provides the transparency enterprises need, ensuring that all AI-generated results remain explainable and auditable.

"Many organizations are simply stuck. They're overwhelmed by the sheer complexity of assessing RFPs, bidding, and managing compliance," said Guillaume Hervé, Co-Founder and CEO of Zetane. "Our focus is simple: turn AI into a capability teams actually trust. By structuring how AI interacts with these documents, we're helping companies clear bottlenecks while keeping them in the driver's seat."

The company is seeing a surge in demand from mid-market and enterprise firms ready to move past "AI experimentation" and put the technology to work in their daily operations.

With this new funding, Zetane will accelerate product development, grow its enterprise sales team, and scale operations across Canada and into international markets.

"As enterprises move from pilots to full deployment, governance is everything," said Mr. Ramadori, who supports the company as a strategic advisor. "Zetane takes a disciplined approach to complex document intelligence. They're giving organizations the clarity and reliability they need to adopt AI with total confidence."

About Zetane

Zetane provides enterprise AI tools focused on complex document intelligence, including RFPs, bids, contracts, and technical specifications. By embedding AI within structured workflows, the platform helps organizations manage large-scale documentation with better efficiency, traceability, and operational control. zetane.com

SOURCE Zetane

Media Contact: Elena Gabrysz, Director, Public Affairs, AUCOIN Stratégie & Communication, [email protected], 514-839-7296