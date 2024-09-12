Zero-emission rideshare program coming to Renfrew County

BONNECHERE VALLEY, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - A combined investment of over $500,000 from the federal government and the Renfrew County townships of Bonnechere Valley, North Algona Wilberforce, and Whitewater Region, is funding the purchase of three zero-emission vehicles and six charging stations for an on-demand rideshare program.

This initiative will increase transit options to help people get around their communities.

Quotes

"Public transportation is key to making people's lives easier, while combatting the impacts of climate change. We are proud to support this project that will help people in Bonnechere Valley, North Algona Wilberforce, and Whitewater Region get around their communities easily and conveniently."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This pilot project will enrich people's lives by providing better access to the services they need. It will offer a low-cost transit option to access work, health care, training and education opportunities. It will also provide access to EV charging stations for our residents and visitors."

Jennifer Murphy, Mayor, Township of Bonnechere Valley

"An innovative and collaborative approach to address isolation and provide access to local services for vulnerable individuals in rural communities. This pilot project will provide affordable transportation and support independent living for our residents."

James Brose, Mayor, Township of North Algona Wilberforce

"By working together, we've taken a crucial step toward improving accessible transportation options for our rural communities, enhancing mobility and quality of life for our residents"

Neil Nicholson, Mayor, Township of Whitewater Region

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $387,302 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The Township of Bonnechere Valley is contributing $43,492 , and the Townships of North Algona Wilberforce and Whitewater Region together are contributing a combined $87,884 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The Township of Bonnechere Valley is contributing , and the Townships of North Algona Wilberforce and Whitewater Region together are contributing a combined . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on . A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Annette Gilchrist, Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk/Treasurer, Township of Bonnechere Valley, Tel 613-628-3101 Ext. 222, [email protected]