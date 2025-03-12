Zero Candida Commences Trading on OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zero Candida Technologies, Inc . (TSXV: ZCT) (OTCQB: ZCTFF) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), a FemTech medical device company revolutionizing women's health, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "ZCTFF". The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Eli Ben Haroosh, Founder and CEO of ZCT, commented: "Today's announcement is another exciting milestone for Zero Candida's long-term growth. We look forward to expanding our market presence and strategic partnerships, broadening our investor base to support our mission, and unlock substantial value through AI-driven medical technology. This listing comes at a pivotal time, aligning with our recent patent advancements and the rapidly growing VVC treatment market, driven by strong U.S. demand."

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group and recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a premier market for early-and development-stage U.S. and international companies. The OTCQB has demonstrated its effectiveness in helping companies build shareholder value and achieve fair valuation through enhanced transparency and liquidity. Companies listed on the OTCQB must maintain current financial reporting, meet specific compliance requirements, and complete an annual verification process. To find real-time quotes and market information on Zero Candida, visit www.otcmarkets.com

About Zero Candida

Zero Candida (ZCT) is a publicly traded FemTech company pioneering innovative solutions to address unmet needs in women's health. The company is developing a tampon-like device that uses artificial intelligence and therapeutic blue light at a precise wavelength and intensity to effectively treat Candida fungus, with a proven 99.999% success rate in POC. Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis (VVC) affects approximately 75% of women worldwide, and recurrent cases (four or more episodes per year) are increasingly resistant to existing drug treatments, as the root cause remains poorly understood and inadequately addressed. ZCT is following a de novo regulatory pathway and is finalizing the device for human use in preparation for an upcoming clinical trial, after successfully completing a safety trial in large animals (sheep). The company has secured funding and partnerships with leading hospitals in Europe and Israel, while expanding its global patent portfolio with applications filed in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, and is fully patented in South Africa. With the VVC treatment market projected to exceed USD $2B in the next five years, ZCT is combining hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics to improve access to underserved populations and bring gynecology into the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.zero-candida.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Zero Candida. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

