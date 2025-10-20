Zero Candida Achieves Design Freeze and Begins Prototype Production of ZC-001 Therapeutic Device

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) (OTCQB: ZCTFF) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), a FemTech medical device company focused on revolutionizing women's health, is pleased to announce that it has commenced prototype production following the design freeze of ZC-001, the first AI-enabled therapeutic device integrating blue light therapy, targeted drug delivery, and wireless diagnostics for the personalized treatment of Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis (VVC).

The Company has initiated production of 50 prototype units, with completion expected by Q1 2026. The design freeze finalizes specifications for the ZC-001 device as well as its SMART docking and charging case, representing a key milestone in the Company's development timeline and regulatory pathway.

"Achieving design freeze and starting prototype production marks a major advancement for Zero Candida as we move closer to delivering a much needed solution for women suffering from VVC," said Eli Ben-Haroosh, CEO of Zero Candida Technologies. "I want to thank our engineering team for their dedication in reaching this milestone and our Clinical Advisory Board for the valuable insights we've gained throughout the process."

The ZC-001 device is designed to offer meaningful advantages for both physicians and patients by providing personalized, at-home treatment with real-time data transmission, reducing the need for frequent doctor visits while enabling individualized care protocols.

"Every design decision was made with patient comfort and usability in mind," said Dr. Asher Holzer, CTO of Zero Candida. "It's the foundation for our next phase of validation and defines the technical standards for how ZC-001 will be built and tested."

Some key design elements in the freeze include:

Docking system to provide secure, automatic alignment for reliable charging, sterilization, and dosing accuracy.

to provide secure, automatic alignment for reliable charging, sterilization, and dosing accuracy. Wireless connectivity to enable encrypted data transfer for remote physician monitoring and AI-driven analytics.

to enable encrypted data transfer for remote physician monitoring and AI-driven analytics. Light-guide indicators to discreetly communicate device and charging status for enhanced usability.

to discreetly communicate device and charging status for enhanced usability. Medical-grade materials to ensure comfort, hygiene, and long-term biocompatibility.

to ensure comfort, hygiene, and long-term biocompatibility. Modular assembly to support scalable manufacturing and adaptability to future gynecologic applications.

About Zero Candida

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc . is a publicly traded FemTech company pioneering innovative solutions to address unmet needs in women's health. The Company is developing a SMART, tampon-like device that combines artificial intelligence and therapeutic blue light at a precise wavelength and intensity to effectively treat Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis (VVC) through personalized, at-home care. This condition affects approximately 75% of women worldwide, and recurrent cases (four or more episodes per year) are increasingly resistant to existing drug treatments, as the root cause remains poorly understood and inadequately addressed. With the VVC treatment market projected to exceed US $2B by 2030, Zero Candida is combining hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics to improve access for underserved populations and bring gynecology into the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.zero-candida.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Zero Candida. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Company Contacts:

Eli Ben Haroosh

CEO & Founder

[email protected]

Victoria Gamble

[email protected]

(647) 874 3767

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420533/4723164/ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zero Candida