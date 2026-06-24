Zero Candida announced officially been granted Patent No. 12654025B2 -- a meaningful milestone that reflects our commitment to innovation, technology, and long-term impact

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) (OTCQB: ZCTFF) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), a FemTech medical device company advancing next-generation solutions for women's health, today announced that granted a new patent No. 12654025B2 -- a meaningful milestone that reflects our commitment to innovation, technology, and long-term impact.

Obtaining the patent is an important asset for the company and its unique technology.

View PDF Zero Candida Issued Patent No. 12,654,025

Zero Candida sees the device as both a therapeutic and a gynecological device for the next century.

The device will be able to develop AI capabilities that will both treat vaginal fungus infections and detect new diseases, also to report directly to the doctor, and order medication directly from the pharmacy.

ZC-001 is a SMART, AI-enabled therapeutic device integrating precision blue light therapy, targeted drug delivery, and wireless diagnostics for personalized at-home treatment of Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC). The device is designed to improve outcomes in recurrent and drug-resistant infections while reducing the need for repeated in-clinic visits. Its underlying technology may support future applications across other areas of women's health.

About Zero Candida Technologies, Inc.

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc . is a publicly traded FemTech company pioneering innovative solutions to address unmet needs in women's health. The Company is developing a SMART, tampon-like device that combines artificial intelligence and therapeutic blue light at a precise wavelength and intensity to effectively treat Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis (VVC) through personalized, at-home care. This condition affects approximately 75% of women worldwide, and recurrent cases (four or more episodes per year) are increasingly resistant to existing drug treatments, as the root cause remains poorly understood and inadequately addressed. With the VVC treatment market projected to exceed US $2B by 2030, Zero Candida is combining hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics to improve access for underserved populations and bring gynecology into the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.zero-candida.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Zero Candida. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Company Contacts:

Eli Ben Haroosh

CEO & Founder

[email protected]

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999625/Zero_Candida.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420533/ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zero Candida