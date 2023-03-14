TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Zellers is pleased to announce it will open its first locations within Hudson's Bay in Ontario and Alberta and launch its Zellers.ca e-commerce platform on March 23, 2023.

At the heart of the Zellers experience is its price philosophy: Everyday Low Prices. We know Canadian shoppers are smart and savvy, and will be looking for both value and an elevated aesthetic in the products they shop us for. Instead of limited time sales or discounts, Zellers shoppers will know they are getting the best price, every day, no matter when they shop. Reflecting a product assortment built on three pillars - quality, design, and value - customers will be served across key lifestyle categories, including kitchen and bath, accent furniture and home decor, organisation and storage, baby and kids toys and apparel, pets, and apparel basics for men and women.

Over the first opening days, the Zellers Diner on Wheels will visit different store locations. A full schedule will be provided.

As previously announced, the Ontario and Alberta Zellers within Hudson's Bay locations are:

Ontario

Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand spankin' new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love - Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

SOURCE The Bay

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Tiffany Bourré, DVP, Communications, PR & Heritage, [email protected]; Lauren Polyak, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]