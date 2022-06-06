ZEISS Microscopy Partners with LabCentral to Support Biotech Research Start-ups in the Boston, USA area

Partnership provides innovative microscopy and image analysis resources to high-potential life science researchers in two-year incubator program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Microscopy announces a strategic partnership with LabCentral , a non-profit company founded in 2013 as a launchpad for promising biotech start-ups. ZEISS will provide access to key life science microscopy innovations for imaging and analysis solutions to researchers in LabCentral's 225,000 sq. ft. footprint in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

ZEISS will provide microscopy solutions to equip LabCentral's researchers for routine cell culture assessment, automated high-resolution imaging of live cells and whole slide scanning of fixed cells and tissues. Advanced electron microscopy solutions including cryo-EM for assessment of intracellular ultra-resolution structures will also be available. In addition, ZEISS is enabling access to AI and deep learning backed image analysis solutions for increasing experimental time-to-results, enabling researchers to make faster decisions based on reproducible analyses of large datasets.

When researchers sign on with LabCentral, they will be provided bench space and immediate access to cutting edge technology, including ZEISS instrumentation. Partners like ZEISS enable the 125+ startups that rotate through LabCentral on an annual basis by providing access to equipment that typically is too time intensive and cost prohibitive to procure on their own. This is in addition to the additional business services provided by LabCentral, including purchasing and procurement, maintenance, IT, and security among other daily needs.

By investing in these visionary researchers, ZEISS, LabCentral and their partners remove the initial hurdles that biotech start-ups face, enabling them to focus on their research and speed up the realization of their visions – from personalized healthcare to drug discovery to new innovative improvements in human health.

