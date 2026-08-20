ZEISS Helps Manufacturers Find Certainty at IMTS 2026

At IMTS 2026, ZEISS will showcase quality technologies that deliver trusted measurement data for confident decisions. Post this

As AI, automation and digitalization reshape the shop floor, manufacturers have more data than ever and less room to act on data they cannot trust. Connected quality technologies help teams see what is happening across their parts and processes, understand issues before they become costly disruptions, and respond faster with greater confidence.

"The next phase of manufacturing transformation won't be defined by how much data companies collect, but by how confidently they can act on it," said Hendrie Viktor, President of ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions USA. "At IMTS, we're showing how trusted quality data helps manufacturers navigate growing complexity and move from uncertainty to action -- faster, smarter and with greater control."

Across its 5,200-square-foot booth, ZEISS will showcase technologies spanning automation, multisensor coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), CT/X-ray NDT systems, microscopes, 3D scanners, multisensor vision measuring machines (VMMs), and surface and special geometry instruments, alongside intelligent software built for critical industries including aerospace, automotive/EV, medical, electronics, and power and energy.

Software Hub offers demonstrations and expert presentations

At the center of the booth, the ZEISS Software Hub will show how measurement technologies, digital workflows, reporting and quality data management come together to turn measurement data into actionable insight. ZEISS experts will lead daily presentations on how connected software and AI-assisted analysis help teams move from raw data to faster decisions.

The Certainty Challenge brings quality decisions to life

ZEISS is also debuting The Certainty Challenge, an interactive experience that places visitors inside a typical manufacturing day where every decision matters. Participants will navigate real-world quality scenarios, answer rapid-fire questions and discover how ZEISS solutions reduce uncertainty and build confidence. Those who achieve a "good day" successfully will take home a prize.

ZEISS booth visitors can also:

Connect with ZEISS experts for one-on-one consultations





Compete in the metrology matching game for a chance to top the daily leaderboard and win a prize





Grab a coffee at the Good Day Café

Smartforce Student Summit, East Building Level 2

Attendees can learn about the ZEISS Academic Program at booth #211810. The program supports colleges and universities across the USA and Canada with metrology technologies, helping prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing.

As part of the show's new Smartforce LIVE! presentations, ZEISS Academic Program lead Darrell Phelps will deliver "From Classroom to Industry: Teaching Metrology with CMM Technology" at booth #211810 on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

This five-minute presentation will highlight how the ZEISS Academic Program brings crucial metrology knowledge to educators and students, equipping them for successful careers in manufacturing.

IMTS Conference Session, West Building - W192-C

ZEISS Product Manager of X-ray Microscopy Solutions, Herminso V. Gómez, PhD, will present "Revolutionizing Quality Inspection with Intelligent 3D X-Ray Technologies and Deep Learning Algorithms" in West Building, Room W192-C, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 11:00–11:55 a.m.

The session will explore how AI-enhanced computed tomography (CT) is transforming industrial quality assurance through advanced defect detection, digital twins and non-destructive inspection. Attendees will gain practical insights into how manufacturers are improving reliability, efficiency and process control with intelligent 3D X-ray technology.

To learn more and register for this session, visit ZEISS IMTS Conference Session.

To learn more about ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions, visit www.zeiss.com/metrology.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling almost 12 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets (September 30, 2025).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces, and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses, and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare, and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 46,600 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development facilities, and 30 production facilities worldwide (September 30, 2025). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions, Emily Starinieri, Phone: +1 925 236-1126, Email: [email protected]