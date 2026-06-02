ZEISS PiWeb Updates Help Manufacturers Reduce Quality Silos and Scale with Confidence

With expanded automated workflows, advanced analytics, and new integration with SF&G data, ZEISS PiWeb helps manufacturers turn fragmented quality insights into faster, more confident decisions.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions USA announced major updates to its ZEISS PiWeb quality data management platform, expanding automation, real-time analytics, and enterprise-wide connectivity for manufacturers facing increasing production demands and growing quality complexity.

The latest ZEISS PiWeb release introduces enhanced statistical process control (SPC), customizable alerts, expanded API connectivity, barcode-enabled workflows, multilingual reporting, and automatic integration of Surface, Form & Geometry (SF&G) measurement data, helping manufacturers centralize quality intelligence across systems and teams. Speed Speed

The latest ZEISS PiWeb release introduces enhanced statistical process control (SPC), customizable alerts, expanded API connectivity, barcode-enabled workflows, multilingual reporting, and automatic integration of Surface, Form & Geometry (SF&G) measurement data, helping manufacturers centralize quality intelligence across systems and teams.

As manufacturers accelerate output and continue to invest in digital technologies, quality teams are under pressure to analyze more data, respond faster to process variation, and improve collaboration across global operations. Many organizations still struggle with disconnected inspection systems, spreadsheet-based reporting, siloed databases, and inconsistent reporting standards between suppliers, plants, and OEMs.

ZEISS PiWeb addresses these challenges with new capabilities designed for connected, real-time quality management:

Automatic SF&G Data Integration : Surface, Form & Geometry (SF&G) data, including surface finish, contour, roundness, and form measurements critical in automotive, aerospace, medical device, and precision manufacturing applications, can now be automatically imported into ZEISS PiWeb alongside data from coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), industrial CT scanners, and 3D scanners.





: Surface, Form & Geometry (SF&G) data, including surface finish, contour, roundness, and form measurements critical in automotive, aerospace, medical device, and precision manufacturing applications, can now be automatically imported into ZEISS PiWeb alongside data from coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), industrial CT scanners, and 3D scanners. Proactive Alerts & Notifications : Manufacturers can customize alarms and notifications to identify trends, tolerance issues, and process risks before they escalate into costly production problems.





: Manufacturers can customize alarms and notifications to identify trends, tolerance issues, and process risks before they escalate into costly production problems. Expanded System Connectivity : Open APIs allow ZEISS PiWeb to improve traceability and visibility.





: Open APIs allow ZEISS PiWeb to improve traceability and visibility. Global Collaboration Through Translation : AI-powered report translation capabilities improve communication and transparency across international teams, suppliers, and manufacturing sites by translating reports into preferred languages.





: AI-powered report translation capabilities improve communication and transparency across international teams, suppliers, and manufacturing sites by translating reports into preferred languages. Barcode-Enabled Automation : New barcode functionality allows users to open and share reports across devices, streamlining workflows and reducing manual steps.





: New barcode functionality allows users to open and share reports across devices, streamlining workflows and reducing manual steps. Advanced Six Sigma SPC Analytics : ZEISS PiWeb now supports real-time SPC calculations aligned with Six Sigma methodologies, including expanded control charts and capability analysis tools for deeper process evaluation.





: ZEISS PiWeb now supports real-time SPC calculations aligned with Six Sigma methodologies, including expanded control charts and capability analysis tools for deeper process evaluation. Improved Transparency & Traceability: A redesigned statistical analysis interface provides a graphical representation of how results are generated, improving auditability and user confidence in quality decisions.

By combining inspection data, analytics, and workflow automation into a centralized platform, ZEISS PiWeb helps manufacturers reduce manual reporting, accelerate root-cause analysis, improve supplier collaboration, and scale production without sacrificing quality in increasingly data-driven manufacturing environments.

Learn more and request a demo at: www.zeiss.com/metrology

FAQ: 2026 ZEISS PiWeb Quality Data Management software updates

What is ZEISS PiWeb and how does it help manufacturers?

ZEISS PiWeb is a quality data management platform that helps manufacturers centralize inspection data, automate reporting, improve SPC analysis, and reduce disconnected quality systems across production environments.

What is SF&G?

SF&G stands for Surface, Form & Geometry. It includes measurement data such as surface finish, contour, roundness, and form measurements that are critical in automotive, aerospace, medical device, and precision manufacturing applications.

Can ZEISS PiWeb integrate SF&G measurement data with other inspection data?

Yes. ZEISS PiWeb now automatically integrates Surface, Form & Geometry (SF&G) data alongside CMM, optical, and CT inspection data in one centralized platform for improved quality visibility and traceability.

How does ZEISS PiWeb help reduce quality silos across plants and suppliers?

ZEISS PiWeb connects quality data from multiple inspection systems helping manufacturers eliminate spreadsheet-based reporting, improve traceability, and standardize reporting across suppliers, facilities, and global teams.

Does ZEISS PiWeb support SPC and Six Sigma quality analysis?

Yes. ZEISS PiWeb includes advanced real-time SPC analytics aligned with Six Sigma methodologies, including control charts, capability analysis, predictive alerts, and graphical statistical analysis tools.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling almost 12 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets (September 30, 2025).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces, and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses, and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare, and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 46,600 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development facilities, and 30 production facilities worldwide (September 30, 2025). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC

Press Contact: ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions, Emily Starinieri, Phone: +1 925 236-1126, Email: [email protected]