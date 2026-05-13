ZEISS expands ophthalmic surgical workflows in Mexico with COFEPRIS approval for ARTEVO 850 and MICOR 700

"ZEISS continues to expand its portfolio around the world, this time adding new surgical solutions in Mexico. We're investing in regional markets to empower local surgeons with the latest in visual and O.R. enhancements, helping surgeons provide their patients with the best eye care possible," says PT Cheong, Head of Global Sales for Ophthalmology, ZEISS Medical Technology.

"The ZEISS MICOR 700 and ZEISS ARTEVO 850 are true game changers in cataract surgery, elevating visualization and the workflow in the operating room. The introduction of these solutions into the Mexican market helps enable surgeons to operate with convenient control and efficiency," says Frank Seitzinger, Head of Business Sector Surgery Anterior Segment, ZEISS Medical Technology.

The ZEISS ARTEVO 850 3D heads-up ophthalmic microscope sets the pace in digital visualization with true color imaging and increased depth of field by nearly 60 percent.1 The surgical microscope also offers functional integration of devices and visualization technology to streamline clinical procedures. Digital integration into the ZEISS Ophthalmic Workflows allows for seamless data transfer. Additionally, the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 with CALLISTO eye® features a redesigned intuitive user interface that centralizes all controls on a single touchscreen.

The MICOR® 700 from ZEISS reinvents lens extraction with the first hand-held lens removal device with ultrasound-free operation, using the ZEISS NULEX (non-ultrasonic lens extraction) procedure to help surgeons broaden their intraocular working space, minimizing risk to surrounding eye structures and increasing operating room efficiency. The tip of the ZEISS MICOR 700 is designed to be gentle with the surrounding tissue. Its blunt tip design with rounded edges is designed to minimize the risk of tissue damage. ZEISS MICOR 700 also features a disposable "plug-and-play" system ensuring convenience, efficiency, and a minimal O.R. footprint.

For more information about ZEISS ophthalmic workflow solutions in Mexico, visit here.

1 Data on file. Compared to ZEISS ARTEVO 800.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

Contact for investors

Sebastian Frericks

Director Investor Relations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Phone: +49 3641 220 116

Mail: [email protected]

Contact for the press

Frank Smith

Head of Global Communications

Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.

Phone: +49 3641 220 331

Mail: [email protected]

www.zeiss.com/newsroom



Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,730 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,066.1m in fiscal year 2023/24 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Meditec AG