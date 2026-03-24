ZEISS expands ophthalmic workflow portfolio in Canada with enhanced diagnostic, visualization and therapeutic solutions for precision eye care

"ZEISS is proud to expand access to advanced therapeutic lasers, diagnostic technologies, and digital workflow solutions in Canada. These innovations help enhance patient care across our clinical workflows and reflect our commitment to supporting eye care professionals with integrated solutions which offer tools that support them in making informed care decisions, improving practice efficiency, and delivering better outcomes for patients across the country," says Bryan Rossi, President of ZEISS Canada.

Expanded treatment and visualization capabilities within posterior care workflows

ZEISS has added diagnostic and therapeutic features for use within established clinical workflows. Supporting clinical assessment with advanced imaging and workflow tools, the CLARUS® 700 with ICGA provides high-resolution early-phase to late-phase ultra-widefield imaging for both retina and glaucoma care. New features include standalone ICG, simultaneous FA-ICG capture, and an added movie mode for all angiography modalities: standalone FA, standalone ICG, and simultaneous FA-ICG. Additionally, this year marks the 100-year anniversary of advancements in ZEISS fundus imaging. In 1926, ZEISS and Johan Nordenson released the first commercially available fundus camera, laying the foundation for a century of innovation in ocular imaging technology.

Now available with ZEISS SLT as a first-line treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma, the VISULAS® green from ZEISS delivers dependable retinal photocoagulation to support procedures for diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, and other chorioretinal indications. Helping clinicians work quickly and comfortably, the ZEISS VISULAS green allows clinicians to monitor parameters such as laser power, pulse duration, and spot size without taking their eyes off the patient or the treatment area. While viewing parameters in the eyepiece, the ZEISS VISULAS green has a TouchControl center switch to adjust laser energy or other settings simultaneously. Additionally, the therapeutic laser automatically generates treatment summaries that can be exported directly to the ZEISS FORUM data management system for a paperless record. The ZEISS VISULAS green is compatible with digital workflow tools such as ZEISS FORUM.

Ergonomic diagnostic tools support efficient workflows and streamlined examination steps

Now available in Canada, the ZEISS VISUREF 600 and ZEISS VISUCORE 500 refraction devices support a streamlined workflow for reliable refraction diagnoses in optometry clinics. The VISUREF® 600 from ZEISS consolidates multiple assessments into one to offer refraction workflow tools from fast, reliable pretests to data-driven subjective refraction--delivering higher diagnostic confidence, more consistent prescriptions, and a cohesive, step wise workflow experience from first measurement to tailored lens consultation. Intuitive ergonomics and scalable configurations help standardize protocols across teams and boost throughput, while modern connectivity helps elevate patient satisfaction and trust in clinical outcomes.

Additionally, the ZEISS VISUCORE 500 provides an all-in-one combined refraction unit that delivers space-saving refraction with a footprint of under 0.8 m2 solution to help eye care professionals streamline their workflow, standardize testing, and increase patient comfort and workflow convenience --from objective measurements through guided subjective refraction. By consolidating key steps and enabling seamless data flow to practice software, it's designed to support efficient workflows and streamlined examination steps. The device offers tools that support clinicians in making informed care decisions, more efficient use of clinic space and staff, and a cohesive, step wise workflow experience for clinicians and patients.

Enhancing anterior patient care within the ZEISS Cataract Workflow

Expanding ophthalmologists' treatment capabilities within the cataract workflow in Canada, ZEISS now offers the VISULAS® yag from ZEISS new generation therapeutic laser enabling intuitive ergonomics and streamlined workflows for confident anterior segment photodisruption. The system empowers clinicians with versatile, laser-based treatment capabilities, optimized workflows, and evidence-backed performance that aligns with ZEISS's commitment to patient-centric innovation.

The ZEISS VISULAS yag delivers precise laser photodisruption for posterior capsulotomy and iridotomy, with a compact, application-based workstation that offers intuitive focus-shift targeting and selectable aiming beams to streamline clinical workflows-- designed with patient comfort and workflow convenience in mind. The ZEISS VISULAS yag is compatible with digital workflow tools such as ZEISS FORUM.

Streamlined digital workflow supports consistent clinical review

Now available as a subscription package in Canada, FORUM® from ZEISS helps clinics streamline their workflow, centralize ophthalmic data to support consistent clinical review, and simplify a clinic's digital environment. It enables a fully electronic workflow where clinicians can send patient demographics automatically to the instruments for a paperless workflow. It also facilitates clinical case visualization by preparing ophthalmic data and images to better support patient care. Additionally, it integrates conveniently into a clinic's existing IT infrastructure using established standards as well as customized tools, ensuring patient record consistency.

With the ZEISS FORUM subscription package, clinics utilize the company's leading data management system to receive an agile, integrated solution that grows with the clinic. With the subscription package, clinics benefit from unlimited device licenses and connections including non-ZEISS devices, lower upfront costs with predictable payments, access to the latest features and improvements, and ongoing service and expert support.

"ZEISS FORUM Glaucoma Workspace has significantly strengthened our clinical workflow, enabling faster, more confident decisions in both initiating and managing glaucoma. Its ability to centralize diagnostic data enhances clarity and collaboration within our team," says Dr. Megan Sear, Licensed Optician at Bay Vision Care, Ontario, Canada.

For more information about product availability in Canada, please visit the ZEISS Medical Technology Canada website or speak to your local ZEISS representative.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

For investors: Sebastian Frericks, Director Investor Relations, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Phone: +49 3641 220 116, Mail: [email protected]; For the press: Frank Smith, Head of Global Communications, Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc., Phone: +49 3641 220 331, Mail: [email protected]