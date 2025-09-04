Yutong Bus Link+ Empowers Fleets with Intelligent Management and Higher Operational Efficiency

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global electric bus manufacturer, has unveiled its next-generation international version of its Internet of Vehicles (IoV) platform, Link+. A comprehensive upgrade of Vehicle+, Link+ offers a secure, intelligent and efficient one-stop solution for fleet operations to empower fleets to achieve optimized operational efficiency.

From 24/7 monitoring to intelligent management and data-driven services, Yutong Link+ empowers fleets with lifecycle management solutions.

Yutong Link+ offers a secure, intelligent and efficient one-stop solution for fleet operations. Yutong Link+, powered by AI and big data, delivers smart lifecycle management solutions for global customers.

Comprehensive Monitoring : It tracks vehicle locations and real-time status and remotely monitors 100+ parts and components. Its one-minute intelligent inspections detect and resolve risks proactively, ensuring safer journeys.

: It tracks vehicle locations and real-time status and remotely monitors 100+ parts and components. Its one-minute intelligent inspections detect and resolve risks proactively, ensuring safer journeys. Intelligent Management : Geo-fencing realizes intelligent speed limits in designated zones. Remote A/C control pre-adjusts cabin temperatures. Link+ automatically schedules off-peak charging to reduce energy costs. Yutong identify high energy consumption patterns and deliver data-backed improvement strategies.

Geo-fencing realizes intelligent speed limits in designated zones. Remote A/C control pre-adjusts cabin temperatures. Link+ automatically schedules off-peak charging to reduce energy costs. Yutong identify high energy consumption patterns and deliver data-backed improvement strategies. Efficiency Service: Yutong's AI assistant instantly identifies faults and provides step-by-step repair guidance. Access 480,000+ genuine OEM parts with transparent online ordering and real-time tracking. Schedule repairs via one-click booking and connect directly with certified engineers.

VOY Santiago SpA, a Chilean public transport operator managing 214 Yutong new energy buses, reported significant improvements after adopting Link+. Facing high brake system wear due to Chile's complex roads, VOY utilized Link+'s real-time map monitoring to visualize critical data, slashing vehicle inspection times from 4-5 days to 10 minutes.

In energy management, Link+ enabled a shift from manual oversight to intelligent control. By standardizing air conditioning settings across the fleet—keeping temperatures at 22°C and fan speeds at 50%—VOY improved driver compliance while ensuring passenger comfort. This smart adjustment reduced daily energy consumption by 1,848 kWh. Based on Chile's electricity rate of 127 Chilean pesos per kWh, the operator saves approximately 49.31 million Chilean Pesos annually during peak air conditioning seasons.

Yutong Link+, powered by AI and big data, delivers smart lifecycle management solutions that create sustained value for global customers.

※Yutong strictly complies with the laws and regulations of the countries/regions where it operates and takes effective measures to protect users' privacy and data security. Yutong's Information Security Management System (ISMS) has obtained ISO27001&27701 certifications, and its Vehicle Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) has received EU certification. Dozens of models have passed the R155 model VTA certification for information security.

For more info, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.

SOURCE Yutong Bus

Mr Allan Yan，Overseas Public Relations Manager，[email protected]