YPO Elects Sofyan Almoayed 2024-2025 YPO Chairman

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 35,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announces the election of Sofyan Almoayed to YPO's highest elected office, chairman of the YPO Board of Directors.



Almoayed, whose term began on 1 July 2024, is the 73rd member to hold this office and succeeds YPO Chairman Emeritus Raymond Watt.



"It is my privilege and honor to serve as YPO's global chairman, to give back to this extraordinary organization that has supported me throughout my leadership journey," says Almoayed.

Sofyan Almoayed, 2024-2025 YPO Chairman

A member of the YPO Khaleej and YPO Bahrain chapters, Almoayed is the CEO of Almoayed Investments, a multi-disciplinary family business holding several companies that cater to different industries, including tech, contracting, transportation, hospitality, travel and tourism. He also sits on the boards of other private and publicly listed companies.



Almoayed continues the legacy of YPO's founder and first president, Ray Hickok, who set the standard for peer leadership.



"Sofyan is a true champion and embodies the values of YPO daily. I am proud to serve with him steering this organization, as I know he is steadfast in our mission of Better Leaders Through Lifelong Learning and Idea Exchange. I have relied a lot on his strength this year, and now the whole of YPO can benefit from his unshakable character," says Watt.



Almoayed joined YPO in 2005, is a founder of the YPO Bahrain Chapter, and has served in numerous chapter, regional and network champion roles. Through his tenure as a servant leader at YPO, he held positions of deputy chairman, chair of the YPO Global Networks Committee, and chair of the YPO Audit Committee.



Over this year, Almoayed will concentrate on enhancing YPO's peer-to-peer communities, developing unique learning opportunities for members, and discovering innovative ways to connect business leaders, in addition to highlighting YPO's 75th anniversary in 2025.

About YPO

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 35,000 chief executives in 150 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders and that business can be a driving force for good. Each of our members has achieved significant leadership success at a young age. They lead businesses and organizations that collectively employ more than 22 million people around the globe and generate over USD9 trillion in combined revenue. YPO members come together to learn and exchange ideas to make a difference in the lives, businesses and communities they impact. Visit ypo.org for more.

SOURCE YPO

