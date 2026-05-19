OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Yozma, an electric dirt bike brand focused on accessible off-road performance, has announced the Canadian market launch of the IN 10 (Red), an electric dirt bike designed for riders seeking a cleaner, lower-noise, and more practical way to enjoy recreational riding.

Yozma IN 10 Red

Canada's off-road riding culture is shaped by a wide variety of landscapes, from the rocky terrain of the Canadian Shield in Ontario and Quebec to the mountain trails of British Columbia and Alberta, open prairie riding in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and forest trail systems across the country. With more riders exploring electric alternatives for weekend adventures, Yozma is introducing the IN 10 as a rider-friendly option for Canada's growing electric powersports market.

Trail-Ready Electric Performance

As an electric dirt bike, it produces less noise, remains lightweight for easier transport between trails, and offers a rider-friendly experience with reduced maintenance compared with traditional gas-powered models.

With its bold red design, compact build, and approachable handling, the Yozma IN 10 is well-suited for teens, adult beginners, and recreational riders looking to build confidence off-road.

Built for Teens, Beginners, and Recreational Riders

For parents looking for an electric dirt bike for teens, the Yozma IN 10 offers a more approachable entry point into off-road riding. As interest in youth and beginner-friendly electric bikes continues to grow, the IN 10 gives new riders a way to build confidence while still delivering the style, control, and performance appeal expected from an e motocross bike.

Market Positioning

As more consumers explore electric mobility, outdoor recreation, and lower-maintenance alternatives in the powersports category. The company believes the IN 10 bridges the gap between recreational e-bikes and traditional dirt bikes, offering balanced off-road capability without an overly aggressive riding experience.

Availability

The Yozma IN 10 (Red) is now available for riders across Canada. To learn more about the Yozma IN 10, please visit official website: https://ca.yozmasport.com/products/in-10

Amazon: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0GMHBKZ26

About Yozma

Yozma is an electric dirt bike brand focused on developing high-performance, eco-friendly off-road vehicles for modern riders. Combining innovative electric technology with premium design and rider-focused engineering, Yozma creates electric dirt bikes for teens and adults seeking a smarter, and more exciting riding experience.

Media Contact

Company: Yozmasports

Contact: Zach

Email: [email protected]

Country: Canada

SOURCE Yozmasports