LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, YourSix announced the expansion of its cloud-native security platform, Y6OS, to include sensor integrations that extend situational awareness beyond traditional video surveillance. The new functionality will be demonstrated live at ISC West in the Axis Communications booth.

YourSix expands Y6OS with sensors, unifying security and environmental intelligence in one cloud platform. Post this With the addition of integrated sensors to the Y6OS platform, this overview showcases the YourSix team delivering responsive service, technical expertise, and long-term support to ensure customer success at every stage. Speed Speed

With this release, Y6OS enables integrators and their customers to unify environmental monitoring, energy systems, and security technologies within a single cloud-managed platform. Organizations can now monitor temperature, relative humidity, CO₂ levels, power utilization, battery systems, and additional Modbus RTU-enabled sensors directly alongside video surveillance, access control, and audio solutions.

Security environments have traditionally relied on visual monitoring alone. However, modern facilities demand broader operational visibility. By integrating environmental and industrial sensor data into the same interface as video and access control, Y6OS enables operators to correlate physical security events with facility conditions in real time and over time.

Sensor data is streamed live for immediate visibility and stored historically for trend analysis, compliance documentation, and post-incident investigation. The platform's cloud-native architecture eliminates the need for additional on-premise servers, dedicated gateways, or siloed monitoring software, reducing hardware footprint and long-term maintenance complexity.

Y6OS supports Modbus RTU, allowing compatibility with a wide range of environmental and industrial sensors. This includes support for operational systems such as SCADA environments and PLC-controlled infrastructure, enabling broader facility intelligence without proprietary lock-in.

"Our mission has always been to simplify complex environments through one unified cloud platform," said Johan Fagerström, Director of Product at YourSix. "With native sensor integration in Y6OS, we're extending security beyond video and giving partners the ability to offer environmental and operational intelligence as part of a fully managed service. This strengthens their value proposition while creating new opportunities for recurring revenue."

In addition to enabling live monitoring, Y6OS provides centralized device management, proactive health monitoring, remote configuration, and automated firmware updates, enabling partners to deliver scalable managed services.

ISC West attendees can experience live demonstrations of the new sensor capabilities within the Axis Communications booth #14051.

About YourSix

YourSix is an award-winning Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSixOS direct-to-cloud, unified platform leverages a unique convergence of surveillance, access control, audio, sensors, artificial intelligence, and monitoring to deliver a modern, cloud-native physical security solution. To learn more, visit www.yoursix.com.

SOURCE YourSix Inc.

Tracey Boucher Brown, Director, Marketing, 763.269.8660, [email protected]