Your New Home Awaits in the Master-Planned Community of Woodstone Trails: Now Selling New Starter Homes From $399,990 - Ideal for Young and Growing Families

Freehold Townhomes, Semi-Detached, and Detached Homes with Small-Town Charm – Eligible for All Ontario & Federal First-Time homebuyer Programs, Spring 2028 Closings, and an Easy Deposit Structure

DUNDALK, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As home prices continue to challenge buyers across Ontario, Dundalk stands out as a community where homeownership is within reach. With its blend of traditional new homes, natural surroundings, and close-knit small-town atmosphere, Dundalk attracts families and first-time homebuyers looking for long-term value without compromise.

Residents enjoy a safe, welcoming environment, access to great local schools, and an abundance of green space that supports an active, outdoor lifestyle. At the same time, Dundalk's location, within comfortable commuting distance of major urban centres, offers convenience without sacrificing the calm and character many families are seeking.

Introducing Woodstone Trails

Following the success of Edgewood Greens and Carriage House, Captain Real Estate is excited to introduce Woodstone Trails, a master-planned community developed by the FLATO Developments - one of Ontario's most respected builders. This thoughtfully planned community will feature a mix of freehold townhomes, semi-detached, and detached double-car garage single-family homes with modern layouts and finishes that complement Dundalk's welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that prioritize quality and long-term livability.

Unmatched Flexible Deposit Options*

Woodstone Trails is designed to build on the success of previous Dundalk communities while introducing new opportunities for today's buyers, and to make homeownership realistic for young and growing families:

Homes starting under $400,000, homes under $500,000, and homes under $600,000, offering options for every budget.

Simplified Low deposit structure: only $2,500 for freehold townhomes, $5,000 for semi-detached, and $10,000 initial deposit for detached double-car garage homes .

Rest of the money paid over 2 years and any remaining balance in as low as $1,000 monthly payments.

"Dundalk continues to proves that families don't have to compromise on modern design, big city living, or quality," said Rajinder Minhas-Bal, CEO of Captain Real Estate. "With Woodstone Trails, homes starting from $399,990 and flexible deposit options, first-time homebuyers now have a realistic path to owning a brand-new home."

Why Woodstone Trails?

A master-planned community of quality new starter homes for young and growing families

Safe, connected, and vibrant community

Modern designs with practical layouts

Convenient commuting to nearby urban centres, shopping, and more.

Lease-to-Own Home Program still available

Captain Real Estate's lease-to-own home program§ is still available, opening doors for families ready to move in now. Designed to remove the immediate pressure of traditional financing, this innovative path to homeownership allows buyers to step into a home today while building toward purchase tomorrow. The program applies to select existing inventory, with move-in timelines as short as 30–90 days, making it an ideal solution for families who want flexibility, speed, and a clear path forward without putting their plans on hold.

Register today to receive Woodstone Trails Dundalk pricing, floor plans and deposit structure. The completion date is Spring 2028.‡ For additional information on Woodstone Trails, previous Dundalk communities, or the lease-to-own program, or to get your new starter home in Dundalk, contact Captain Real Estate at 647.951-2373, email [email protected], or visit DundalkHomes.ca.

About FLATO Developments: Founded in 2005, FLATO Developments has brought a fresh vision to community building across southern Ontario. Known for meticulous attention to detail, the company focuses on seamlessly blending new neighbourhoods into existing communities while showcasing distinctive architecture and thoughtful design. FLATO has built an impressive reputation with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction – one it continues to raise with every new project.

About Captain Real Estate: Captain Real Estate sells more than just homes - it builds meaningful connections between builders and communities. With over 20 years of experience, the firm translates the needs of families and businesses into real opportunities for developers. Through in-depth research, thoughtful planning, innovative financing solutions, and a strong network of partners, Captain Real Estate helps create the right homes and spaces and ensures they reach the right buyers – both end users and investors.

Captain Advisory Services offer a comprehensive, one-stop platform designed to empower high-net-worth clients, investors, builders, and developers across Canada and the United States. The platform brings together capital access, zoning expertise, construction management, sales, leasing, and municipal collaboration, giving clients a clear advantage in navigating complex developments. By combining strategic insight with hands-on execution, Captain Advisory Services help deliver residential and commercial projects that maximize investment value, drive growth, and create lasting impact.

*Pricing, deposit structure, sizes and specifications subject to change without notice. E.&O.E.

†Square footage may vary by model, elevation, or lot.

‡ Occupancy subject to construction timelines and municipal approvals.

§ Lease-to-own program available to qualified buyers; conditions apply. Contact us for further details.

Media Contact: Dundalk Homes, Marketing Manager, [email protected]