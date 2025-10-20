Lower Prices and High Quality keep the Dream of Homeownership Alive and Well in Dundalk, Ontario: Captain Real Estate Launches Lease-to-Own Home Program

The town offers something special: a sense of safety and belonging that many families crave. Neighbours know one another, children grow up surrounded by a caring environment, and community events create bonds that last a lifetime. At the same time, Dundalk is close to nature, encouraging an active, outdoor lifestyle, while remaining within easy reach of major urban centres for work, shopping, and entertainment. This rare mix of peace, convenience, and accessibility makes Dundalk an appealing option for families of all sizes.

Captain Real Estate is thrilled to announce that buyers now have not one, but two unique opportunities to step into affordable homeownership and turn the dream of owning a home into reality.

The first is a limited release of previously held-back inventory – brand-new, fully completed homes ready for immediate occupancy. This rare opportunity allows families to skip the construction wait and step directly into modern homeownership, something increasingly difficult to find in today's out of reach housing market.

At the same time, buyers and investors have the chance to secure a place in Woodstone Trails, a thoughtfully planned new community by FLATO Group, one of Ontario's most trusted and prominent developer. FLATO Group has earned a reputation for building communities that feel connected and enduring, with homes that showcase craftsmanship, distinctive architecture, and practical layouts for modern families. Starting at just $499,000*, affordability is at the heart of this collection of townhomes, semi-detached, and single-family homes (from 1,075 sq. ft. †) blends storybook small-town country charm with the elegance of contemporary design. With a tentative closing in Fall 2027‡ and a flexible deposit schedule, Woodstone Trails, a combination of affordability and quality, is designed for families looking to plan ahead while enjoying exceptional value.

Community leaders and real estate experts alike are excited about Dundalk's momentum. "Dundalk is a safe and welcoming place for families. It's only about an hour from Brampton, which makes it an ideal location for commuters. The community is growing quickly, and with that growth comes exciting new opportunities for homeowners," said Rajinder Minhas-Bal, CEO, Captain Real Estate. "It's a place where families can build their future with confidence, surrounded by friendly neighbours and supported by continued growth and development."

Minhas-Bal also emphasized the importance of financial accessibility: "At Captain Real Estate, we know that affordability is just as important as location. That's why we're introducing innovative financing solutions, including our newly launched lease-to-own home§ program. This initiative is designed to help more families step confidently onto the path of homeownership without the immediate stress of securing a traditional mortgage."

With its mix of immediate move-in options and forward-looking opportunities, Dundalk offers something few other communities in Ontario can match. Families who want the comfort of small-town living, the convenience of proximity to urban centres, and the chance to own a brand-new home have two compelling reasons to take a closer look.

For more information on available Affordable New Homes in Dundalk, including the limited release of completed homes, Edgewood Greens, Carriage House, and the upcoming Woodstone Trails community, or the lease-to-own home program, contact Captain Real Estate today at 647.370.8105, [email protected], or visit DundalkHomes.ca.

About Captain Real Estate: At Captain Real Estate, we sell more than just homes – we build connections between builders and communities. For over 20 years, we've translated the needs of families and businesses into opportunities for developers. From in-depth research and thoughtful planning to innovative financing and a strong network of partners, we help create the right homes and spaces and ensure they reach the people who need them the most.

About FLATO Group: Founded in 2005, FLATO Developments has brought a fresh vision to community building across southern Ontario. Known for meticulous attention to detail, the company focuses on seamlessly blending new neighbourhoods into existing communities while showcasing distinctive architecture and thoughtful design. FLATO has built an impressive reputation with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction – one it continues to raise with every new project.

* Pricing subject to change without notice. E.&O.E.

†Square footage may vary by model, elevation, or lot.

‡ Occupancy subject to construction timelines and municipal approvals.

§ Lease-to-own program available to qualified buyers; conditions apply.

