Your Genes May Explain Why Your ADHD Medication Isn't Working. Now There's a Test for That.

Springboard Clinic and Biron Health Group partner to bring pharmacogenomic testing to ADHD care in Ontario

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - For many people living with ADHD, finding the right medication can mean years of trial and error: multiple attempts, unpredictable side effects, and persistent questions about why it is so hard to get right. Part of the answer lies in biology. Psychiatric medication affects everyone differently, and until recently there has been no reliable way to know how certain individuals will respond. Springboard Clinic, Ontario's leading ADHD assessment and treatment provider, has partnered with Biron Health Group to change that, offering patients access to pharmacogenomic (PGx) DNA testing, a tool that helps identify how an individual's genetics influence the way their body processes psychiatric medication.

The Biron Mental Health PGx test analyses 51 genes and covers 100+ psychiatric medications. Using a simple saliva sample, it gives clinicians actionable data on how a patient is likely to respond to a given medication before the first dose is prescribed.

"Getting medication right the first time is actually quite possible -- most patients respond well to the first or second agent they try. But for someone who has already been through that process without success, who is managing other conditions on top of their ADHD, or who is simply afraid to try again after a bad experience, the stakes feel very different. And for parents who are hesitant to put their child on medication in the first place, the idea of trial and error can be a real barrier to getting them the help they need. For all of those patients, having genetic data from the start is not just helpful. It can genuinely change the outcome."

Dr. Chris Richards-Bentley, MEd, MD, FRCPC, Director of Medical Education & Adult Services, Springboard Clinic

Reducing Guesswork, Building Confidence

The barriers to effective ADHD treatment are rarely about a shortage of good options. More often they are about uncertainty: side effects that are hard to explain, interactions between medications, or a history that makes starting over feel riskier. PGx testing addresses this by anchoring decisions in each patient's biology. For adults managing ADHD alongside depression, anxiety, or other conditions, it also sheds light on why certain medications have behaved unexpectedly, informing not just what comes next and why previous treatments fell short.

For families, the stakes feel particularly high. Parents who are weighing whether to put their child on medication for the first time, or who have watched a previous treatment not go well, are often reluctant to go through another round of uncertainty. Having genetic information can give families and clinicians something concrete to work with and can mean the difference between engaging with treatment and stepping back from it.

"Many people assume that if a medication isn't working, it's just about finding the right dose. But genetics play a role in both how your body processes a medication and how likely it is to work for you in the first place. Some people are genetically wired to clear a drug so fast it never reaches an effective level. Others carry variants that make certain medications less effective regardless of dose. This test identifies many of these factors before treatment starts, so clinicians can make a more informed first decision and patients spend less time finding out the hard way."

Dr. Michel Cameron, PhD, Assistant Director and Medical Science Liaison, Biron Health Group

Part of a Whole

Springboard integrates PGx testing into a care model that combines psychological and medical assessment, coaching, therapy, and skills-based support. Getting medication right can help create the foundation for everything else. When ADHD is well-managed, patients engage more meaningfully in therapy and carry those gains into daily life.

About Springboard Clinic

Springboard Clinic is Ontario's leading ADHD assessment and treatment provider serving patients of all ages across Toronto, Oakville, and online. Since 2009, Springboard has delivered evidence-based, individualized ADHD care including assessment, therapy, coaching, and psychiatric support. www.springboardclinic.com

About Biron Health Group

Biron Health Group is one of Canada's leading private diagnostics providers, offering medical laboratory, medical imaging, sleep care, occupational health, pathology and genetics services. Biron's pharmacogenomic testing program is supported by specialist pharmacist consultation and all genetic data is encrypted and stored on Canadian servers. biron.com/mental-health/

Our experts

Dr. Chris Richards-Bentley and Michel Cameron, PhD are available to speak with journalists on topics including the science of pharmacogenomics, why ADHD medication is complex to get right, what PGx testing means for patients and families, and the role of medication within a broader ADHD care model.

SOURCE Springboard Clinic

To arrange an interview, contact: Haley Morrison, Marketing Director, Springboard Clinic, [email protected], 416 666-9136