Up to 80% of Adults with ADHD Experience Sleep Challenges. A New Ontario Partnership Is Aiming to Close a Critical Gap in Sleep Health

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Up to 80% of adults with ADHD experience sleep challenges, with research suggesting that between 50–80% report ongoing difficulties.

These challenges can range from insomnia and delayed sleep patterns to conditions like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). For many individuals, sleep issues do not simply coexist with ADHD. They can shape how symptoms present, how people function day to day, and how effective treatment ultimately is.

Research suggests that 20% to 30% of adults with ADHD may also have obstructive sleep apnea, a condition marked by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep. This can lead to fragmented sleep, reduced oxygen levels, and daytime fatigue. Because symptoms like poor concentration, memory issues, and emotional dysregulation overlap with ADHD, sleep apnea is often missed without targeted screening. In some cases, untreated sleep apnea may contribute to what appears to be treatment-resistant ADHD.

A new partnership between Springboard Clinic and Resolve Sleep Health is aiming to bring greater clarity to that picture, with a focus on ensuring individuals receive care that reflects the full scope of what may be affecting their attention, mood, and overall well-being.

As more adults seek support for attention-related challenges, there is growing recognition of the role sleep plays in how symptoms are experienced and managed. While sleep has long been part of the conversation in ADHD care, this collaboration strengthens the ability to better understand when an underlying medical condition may be contributing, helping to inform more precise and effective treatment decisions.

"Sleep can change how ADHD shows up and how well treatment works," said Dr. Chris Richards-Bentley, Director of Medical Education & Adult Services at Springboard Clinic. "When we don't fully understand what's happening during sleep, we risk missing an important part of the picture. Having a window into a patient's sleep architecture helps us make more informed decisions about care and ensure individuals are getting the right support."

Sleep disorders such as insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea can overlap with or amplify ADHD symptoms, including inattention, difficulty with memory, and challenges with emotional regulation. Without a clear understanding of what's driving these symptoms, treatment approaches may be less effective or incomplete.

By strengthening how sleep is assessed and understood within the care journey, the partnership supports a more integrated approach that considers physiological, behavioural, and environmental factors together. Support may include medical evaluation, evidence-based screening for sleep disorders, behavioural strategies, sleep hygiene support, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), and access to diagnostic testing and treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, depending on individual needs.

Through this collaboration, Springboard Clinic and Resolve Sleep Health will work together to:

increase awareness among patients and clinicians about the link between ADHD and sleep disorders, including sleep apnea

encourage evidence-based screening for sleep disorders as part of ADHD assessment and management

improve access to diagnostic testing and treatment for obstructive sleep apnea across Canada

Canadian clinical guidance increasingly supports the importance of screening for sleep disorders as part of a comprehensive ADHD evaluation. It also emphasizes that ADHD treatment does not need to be delayed while sleep concerns are being assessed. Instead, both can be addressed in parallel to help patients receive more complete and effective care.

Resolve Sleep Health is a leading provider of sleep health services for Canadians nationwide, including at-home sleep apnea diagnosis. Its work focuses on helping individuals better understand what is affecting their sleep and how to address it.

"Sleep is foundational to how we think, feel, and function," said Heather Shantora, President and CEO of Resolve Sleep Health. "By better understanding what's happening during sleep, we can help Canadians sleep better, improve their overall health, and access more effective, personalized care."

The partnership reflects a broader shift toward more comprehensive, patient-centred models of care, where improving outcomes depends on understanding the full picture, not just isolated symptoms.

Media Invitation

Springboard and Resolve Sleep Health are available for interviews, expert commentary, and segment features on:

The connection between ADHD and sleep and why it matters for treatment

The overlap between ADHD, insomnia, and sleep disorders such as sleep apnea

How sleep disorders impact attention, emotional regulation, and daily functioning

Evidence-based approaches to improving sleep, including CBT-I and behavioural strategies

What adults should understand about sleep and attention

SOURCE Springboard Clinic

Media Contacts: Haley Morrison, Springboard Clinic., Email: [email protected]; Krystle Tarle, Resolve Sleep Health., Email: [email protected]