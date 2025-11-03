MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Digital Moment is excited to announce that it will host alongside AppDirect the inaugural Coolest Projects Canada on November 22, 2025, in downtown Montreal. Coolest Projects is a Raspberry Pi Foundation global initiative that encourages young digital creators to build and share projects using technology, from video games and animations to apps and websites.

This international showcase event celebrates the creativity and technical skills of young creators, giving them a platform to display their digital creations to a wider audience. Canada's next generation of innovators is invited to connect, learn from one another, and be inspired by what's possible with code. The showcase is open to up to 30 projects, with a maximum of three young creators per project.

"Canada is now officially part of the international Coolest Projects community, and we couldn't be more excited. This event is a window into a future being built by incredible young creators. By giving them a national stage, we are celebrating their ingenuity and fueling the next wave of Canadian digital innovation," said Indra Kubicek, CEO of Digital Moment.

The event will take place in a "science fair" style, where young participants can present their projects to judges and fellow creators, whereby they can make the case for why their project is cool. Whether a project was made at a Code Club, in a classroom, or as an independent venture, all are welcome to be showcased. Space is limited and registration is mandatory.

"Coolest Projects is an amazing opportunity for Montreal's young people, giving them the chance to share their projects, build confidence, and connect with a genuinely supportive community," said Layne Turner, Code Club Community and Partnership Manager at Digital Moment.

About Digital Moment

Recognized as a leader in digital and AI literacy education in Canada, Digital Moment is a national charity dedicated to mobilizing communities to create a better future aligned with sustainable development goals. We are committed to providing inclusive and equitable access to these opportunities, with a focus on underrepresented youth including girls. Since 2013, we have empowered educators, inspired youth, and delivered impactful programs and experiences across Canada.

Media Contact: Pamela Daoust, Director, Marketing and Communications, Digital Moment, 438-814-2266 | [email protected]