OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - A new report released by MediaSmarts, Canada's centre for digital media literacy, calls for more support and resources for parents, teachers and caring adults so they can help youth meet the challenges of growing up in the digital age.

The Young Canadians in a Wireless World Phase IV: Trends and Recommendations report brings together the findings from a survey of 1,058 youth ages 9 to 17 conducted in 2021 as well as from focus groups with youth in 2020, summarizing seven reports previously released in phase IV.

"The underlying thread across these reports was that youth turn to the caring adults in their lives to learn how to cope with the challenges they face online," says Dr. Kara Brisson-Boivin, Director of Research at MediaSmarts.

The research also showed that technological controls and surveillance can have a backfire effect on building trust when it comes to young people being online, whereas open communication, household rules and support increase trust and could reduce exposure to online harms.

"We know concerns have been increasing over youth and their online lives. MediaSmarts encourages parents and guardians to take the opportunity to start a conversation with their kids about their tech use," Dr. Brisson-Boivin continues. "When you're in the car or on a walk together, pick one online activity or platform to ask them about. Ask them what they like about it or what benefits it brings to their life. Having an open dialogue can have a real impact."

The report offers recommendations for a wide range of issues young people encounter online, including online meanness and cruelty, harmful and discomforting content, sexting, excessive use and privacy risks. Observations from the report include:

Young Canadians are informed and responsible digital citizens who navigate their safety, well-being and privacy online with the support of the adults in their lives.





Youth expect more from platforms and technology companies to help them feel included, safe and informed online.





Not surprisingly, screen time increased during the pandemic, but so too did young people's awareness of the time they're spending online and their desire to engage meaningfully.





Spying on kids without their knowledge online and limiting screen time through technological means aren't effective in the long run. Open communication and having household rules around tech can help reduce exposure to online harms.

Recommendations:

Parents/guardians should be supported with information on how to build trust, co-create rules as a family and foster open communication with their kids.





Online platforms and technology companies have a responsibility to create safer and healthier online spaces for young people.





We need to learn more about the experiences of young Canadians online – especially gender-diverse youth, racialized (IBPOC) youth, 2SLGBTQ+ youth, and youth with disabilities – and include their voices and perspectives in these discussions.

Read the full report and recommendations here.

To view the full series of reports and accompanying infographics in Phase IV of Young Canadians in a Wireless World visit http://mediasmarts.ca/ycww.

Trends and Recommendations is the final report in a series of reports from Phase IV of Young Canadians in a Wireless World (YCWW), Canada's longest running and most comprehensive research study on young people's attitudes, behaviour and opinions regarding the internet, technology and digital media. Reports based on the Phase IV data include Life Online (November 2022), Encountering Harmful and Discomforting Content (December 2022), Online Privacy and Consent (January 2023), Online Meanness and Cruelty (February 2023), Relationships and Technology: Sexting (March 2023) and Digital Media Literacy and Digital Citizenship (June 2023).

Phase IV of the Young Canadians in a Wireless World study was possible thanks to funding from CIRA.

MediaSmarts is Canada's charitable centre for digital media literacy. MediaSmarts has advanced digital media literacy in Canadian schools, homes and communities since 1996.

