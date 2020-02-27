Yorbeau 2019 Drilling Program Outlines New High Priority Targets at KB Project in Chibougamau, Quebec Camp

The KB project is highly prospective for zinc and copper due to the presence of a historic high grade prospect associated with a massive sulphide stratigraphic horizon hosted within mafic and felsic volcanics. The property appears to have a geological setting similar to that found at the past producing high grade Lemoine mine and at Yorbeau's Scott project, including high grade VMS-style mineralization, presence of felsic tuffs, and potential for high synvolcanic heat flow resulting from the proximity of the Lac Doré (synvolcanic) Complex (Figure 1).

During November 2019, eight (8) diamond drilling holes were drilled for a total of 1475m. The objective was to test strong VTEM geophysical anomalies located along the interpreted KB horizon in which the Icon showing is located.

The 2019 drilling data compilation led to a better understanding of stratigraphy and particularly the location of the KB prospective horizon. New geological interpretation indicates the presence of a NNE trending fault. This fault shifts the overall stratigraphy by approximately 230m to the North-East and consequently, the KB horizon has not been tested East of this fault where VTEM anomalies are located (Figure 2).

Target #1

Hole KB-02 was drilled 25m below the Icon showing to better understand the geometry, stratigraphy and confirms historical grades obtained by Icon Sullivan in 1967. KB-02 intersected 1.4m of massive sulfides grading 0.9% Cu, 10.5% Zn, 0.1 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag. Borehole geophysics modeling shows a 150m by 300m strongly conductive plate located along the KB horizon at a 200m depth East of the Icon showing (Figure 3).

Target #2

Hole KB-05 intercepted another prospective horizon located 100m south of KB horizon, returning 2.8% Cu, 1.3% Zn, 0.3 g/t Au and 30 g/t Ag over 0.2 m. This new horizon, called KB south, corresponds to a semi-massive sulfides zone hosted by an intermediate bedded tuff. Mineralization is open to the east where a borehole geophysical plate has been modelized.

Target #3

This target corresponds to the eastern part of the KB horizon that has been shifted by the fault and where several untested VTEM anomalies are located.

Significant assay results are shown below:

DDH From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t Remarks KB-02 34.4 35.8 1.4 0.9 10.5 0.1 34 massive sulphides (Icon Showing on KB horizon) KB-05 49.5 49.7 0.2 2.8 1.3 0.3 30 semi-massive sulfides (KB south horizon)

G. Bodnar Jr., President of the Company, commented: "We are very pleased with the first drilling program on KB that outlined some exciting new targets at relatively shallow depth. These new targets are high priorities and drilling is anticipated to begin in May 2020."

Quality control

All drill cores discussed in this press release were logged and marked up for assay at the Company's secure facility in Chibougamau, Quebec. Drill cores selected for assay were split in half. Half of each core was shipped in sample bags to Techni-Lab S.G.B. Abitibi Inc. (ACTLABS) of Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec, with appropriate standards, duplicates and replicates used for quality control purposes. The other half of each core was retained for future reference.

Work is carried out by the personnel of Yorbeau, under the supervision of Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc, P.Geo. He is a qualified person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a diversified mining exploration company with an enviable portfolio of exploration properties in Quebec. The exploration projects comprise both gold and base metal projects, and the strategic focus of the Company is on projects located in areas easily accessible and with infrastructure. The wholly-owned Rouyn Property is the Company's main gold asset and contains four known gold deposits in the 6 km long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, where very encouraging drilling results were obtained in 2019. The base metal assets include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

Forward-looking statements: Except for statement of historical fact, all statements in this news release, including without limitation regarding the prospects of the KB project, drilling results, future plans and objectives are forward‑looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Yorbeau disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



SOURCE Yorbeau Resources Inc.

For further information: Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc, P. Geo, General Manager Exploration, Yorbeau Resources Inc., [email protected], Tel: 819-277-0577; G. Bodnar Jr., President, Chief Financial Officer, Yorbeau Resources Inc., [email protected], Tel: 514-384-2202; Toll free in North America: 1-855-384-2202

Related Links

www.yorbeauresources.com

