OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: YOP Drinkable Yogurt

Issue: Food - Extraneous Material

Distribution: National

See the affected products and product photos for this recall https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/yoplait-brand-yop-drinkable-yogurt-recalled-due-pieces-plastic

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]