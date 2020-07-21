Yocan Tech Brings the First Universal Box Mod to the Market of North America

"The Yocan UNI is the only universal box mod in the market, it is the first box mod that fits all kinds of oil atomizers with different diameters," said Gavin, CEO of Yocan Tech. "We want to create a reliable box mod at an affordable price for more users. A universal device such as UNI Box Mod that allows users to enjoy the freedom of using any cartridges available on the market will be a good answer."

Yocan Tech used its hallmark 510 threaded magnetic base connector to ensure the overall compatibility of the UNI Box Mod, keeping a stable flow of power and supplying the right amount of heat to the cartridge. Its feature of 10-second pre-heat allows users to get their cartridge ready easily before use by simply tapping the power button twice. The design of side window makes it easier for users to check oil level and refill if necessary.

Yocan UNI Universal Box Mod are available with ten colors including All Black, All Silver, Black with Silver, Red, Blue, Smoky Gray, White, Matt Gold, Mint Green, and Airy Blue. To find out more information of the device, please visit: https://www.yocantech.com/featured_item/uni

Established in 2013, connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, Yocan Tech is now regarded as one of the best manufactures in the vaping industry with many exclusive patents related to vape technologies. Yocan's vaporizers are known for its high quality, sleek design, and exceptional vapor production thanks to the company's professional R&D team and its strict quality control on material selection, manufacturing process, and inspection of finished product. As a vaporizer manufacturer, Yocan strive to promote not only an elevated way of vaping, but also thinking and living. Each of its model is designed by professional R&D team to avoid producing extra harmful substances in use.

For more information about Yocan Tech, please visit:

Website: www.yocantech.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yocantech/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology?sub_confirmation=1

Media Contact

Jimmy

86-755-89495615

[email protected]

SOURCE Yocan Tech

Related Links

https://www.yocantech.com

