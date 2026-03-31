MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) ("Yellow Pages" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, today announced that it has earned its place in The Globe and Mail's Report on Business 2026 Women Lead Here list, which recognizes Canadian companies with strong representation of women in executive leadership.

"We are honoured to be recognized on The Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here list," said Sherilyn King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yellow Pages. "This recognition reflects the composition of our executive leadership team and our continued focus on sound governance and leadership development."

The Women Lead Here list recognizes Canadian organizations based on executive-level representation, using a consistent and transparent methodology. Yellow Pages' inclusion reflects its current executive leadership structure and the experience that supports the Company's strategic priorities and operations.

Now in its seventh year, Report on Business magazine's Women Lead Here benchmark highlights organizations making measurable progress in gender equity at the executive level. The 2026 rankings will appear in the magazine's April issue, reaching a highly engaged business audience across Canada. To learn more about the Women Lead Here ranking and view the full list, visit The Globe and Mail's Report on Business.

About Yellow Pages:

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

Media Contact: Investors & Media, Philip Samman, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, [email protected], [email protected]