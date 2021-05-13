Yellow Pages Limited Reports on Voting Results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Français
May 13, 2021, 17:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.
|
Resolution #1
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
|
Votes
|
Percentage of
|
To elect the following persons as
|
David A. Eckert
|
18,608,206
|
99.95%
|
10,035
|
0.05%
|
Craig Forman
|
18,603,408
|
99.92%
|
14,833
|
0.08%
|
Rob Hall
|
18,603,089
|
99.92%
|
15,152
|
0.08%
|
Susan Kudzman
|
18,585,664
|
99.83%
|
32,577
|
0.17%
|
Paul W. Russo
|
18,608,438
|
99.95%
|
9,803
|
0.05%
|
Resolution #2
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
|
Votes
|
Percentage of
|
The reappointment of Deloitte
|
18,783,655
|
99.99%
|
2,778
|
0.01%
|
Resolution #3
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
|
Votes
|
Percentage of
|
The Amendment to the 2012
|
18,534,235
|
99.55%
|
84,006
|
0.45%
About Yellow Pages Limited
Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, YP Shopwise, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.
SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited
For further information: Contacts: Investor Relations Media: Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Treena Cooper, Senior Vice-President, Secretary & General Counsel, [email protected]
Share this article