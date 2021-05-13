MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.

Resolution #1 Votes For Percentage

Voted Votes

Withheld Percentage of

Votes

Withheld To elect the following persons as

Directors of the Corporation:







David A. Eckert 18,608,206 99.95% 10,035 0.05% Craig Forman 18,603,408 99.92% 14,833 0.08% Rob Hall 18,603,089 99.92% 15,152 0.08% Susan Kudzman 18,585,664 99.83% 32,577 0.17% Paul W. Russo 18,608,438 99.95% 9,803 0.05%

Resolution #2 Votes For Percentage

Voted Votes

Withheld Percentage of

Votes

Withheld The reappointment of Deloitte

LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants, as Auditors of the

Corporation. 18,783,655 99.99% 2,778 0.01%

Resolution #3 Votes For Percentage

Voted Votes

Against Percentage of

Votes Against The Amendment to the 2012

Stock Option Plan 18,534,235 99.55% 84,006 0.45%

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, YP Shopwise, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

