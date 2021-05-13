Yellow Pages Limited Reports on Voting Results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Français

News provided by

Yellow Pages Limited

May 13, 2021, 17:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.

Resolution #1

Votes For

Percentage
Voted

Votes
Withheld

Percentage of
Votes
Withheld

To elect the following persons as
Directors of the Corporation:



David A. Eckert

18,608,206

99.95%

10,035

0.05%

Craig Forman

18,603,408

99.92%

14,833

0.08%

Rob Hall

18,603,089

99.92%

15,152

0.08%

Susan Kudzman

18,585,664

99.83%

32,577

0.17%

Paul W. Russo

18,608,438

99.95%

9,803

0.05%

Resolution #2

Votes For

Percentage
Voted

Votes
Withheld

Percentage of
Votes
Withheld

The reappointment of Deloitte
LLP, Chartered Professional
Accountants, as Auditors of the
Corporation.

18,783,655

99.99%

2,778

0.01%

Resolution #3

Votes For

Percentage
Voted

Votes
Against

Percentage of
Votes Against

The Amendment to the 2012
Stock Option Plan

18,534,235

99.55%

84,006

0.45%

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, YP Shopwise, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

For further information: Contacts: Investor Relations Media: Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Treena Cooper, Senior Vice-President, Secretary & General Counsel, [email protected]

