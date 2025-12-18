Book by Dec 31 for Discounts on Vancouver–Incheon (Seoul) Travel through Oct 24, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, announced 2025 year-end savings on Vancouver–Incheon (Seoul) flights for bookings made by December 31. The offer includes a promo code and coupons valid for travel through October 24, 2026.

T'way Air operates Vancouver–Incheon route four times weekly (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays) with the A330-200. The flight departs Vancouver at 4:25 p.m. and arrives in Seoul at 9:35 p.m. the following day. The return flight departs Incheon at 9:20 p.m. and lands in Vancouver at 2:25 p.m. (local time).

Year-End Offers to Korea: T’way Air’s Vancouver–Incheon (Seoul) Specials

Book by December 31 to unlock T'way Air's limited-time year-end savings:

Up to 15% Off Promo Code : enter FLYDEC when booking on Vancouver–Incheon (one way and round trip), for travel through Oct 24, 2026.

: enter when booking on Vancouver–Incheon (one way and round trip), for travel through Oct 24, 2026. CAD 30 Regular Coupon : for bookings over CAD 600 on Vancouver–Incheon; travel Dec 1, 2025–Oct 24, 2026.

: for bookings over CAD 600 on Vancouver–Incheon; travel Dec 1, 2025–Oct 24, 2026. CAD 56 Early Bird Coupon: for bookings over CAD 800 on Vancouver–Incheon; travel Feb 1–Oct 24, 2026.

Connecting via Incheon International Airport, T'way Air offers smooth transfer across Asia, including Japan and China, while also serving as a gateway to Korea's seasonal highlights. In spring, Gyeongbokgung and Bukchon's Hanok lanes set a classic scene, and summer shifts to Hangang Park for riverside cycling and laid-back picnics. Autumn brings foliage walks along the Namsan trails and Seokchon Lake, while winter wraps up with holiday lights in Myeongdong.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T'way Air serves customers across East, Southeast, and Central Asia as well as Oceania, Europe, and North America with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, visit www.twayair.com.

