Yealink Upgrades Singapore Global Operational HQ and Opens New Customer Experience Center

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Yealink (300628.SZ), a global leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions, officially celebrated the opening of its upgraded Singapore Operational Headquarters and new Customer Experience Center (CEC), marking a significant milestone in the company's global operations strategy and reinforcing its long-term commitment to customers and partners worldwide.

The opening ceremony welcomed customers, partners, government representatives, and members of Singapore's technology community. Distinguished guests included Jay Liu, Executive Vice President and Board Secretary of Yealink; Prashant Singh Bishnoi, AI-Powered Workplace Partner Program Manager – Asia at Microsoft; Ng Ming Liang, Vice President of the Global Enterprises Division at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); and Pang Yee Loy, Senior Director, Asia Pacific at AVIXA.

As Yealink continues strengthening its global operations and customer support capabilities, the company has expanded its Singapore presence with a new operational headquarters and Customer Experience Center. Singapore's strong legal environment, mature compliance framework, and advanced data governance capabilities also make it an important operational center for Yealink Management Cloud Service (YMCS), helping Yealink provide stable and trusted cloud services worldwide.

Singapore: A Strategic Hub for Yealink's Global Operations

As a leading global business and innovation center, Singapore plays a key role in Yealink's global strategy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jay Liu, Executive Vice President and Board Secretary of Yealink, highlighted Singapore's importance to Yealink's future operations.

"Singapore is an important operational hub supporting our global services, trusted operations, and localized customer engagement," said Jay Liu. "This upgraded headquarters reflects our long-term commitment to a globally connected and trusted collaboration ecosystem."

Ng Ming Liang, Vice President, Global Enterprises Division, EDB said: "Yealink's decision reflects Singapore's position as a trusted base for global expansion. Singapore's business environment, R&D ecosystem and skilled talent pool will support Yealink in driving innovative digital collaboration solutions."

Expanding Local Customer Engagement and the Next Chapter of Global Collaboration

Alongside the upgraded headquarters, Yealink officially launched its Singapore CEC, offering hands-on product demonstrations, solution showcases, training programs, and collaborative experiences. Following the ceremony, guests participated in guided CEC tours, live product demonstrations, and networking sessions.

The launch also marks another milestone in Yealink's 25-year journey in Unified Communications and Collaboration. Serving customers in more than 140 countries and regions worldwide, Yealink is recognized today as a global Top 3 player in the video conferencing market.

SOURCE Yealink

Queenie Qiu, [email protected], +86-15750787036